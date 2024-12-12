CloudPay and Instant Financial partner to empower employees worldwide



CloudPay, the leader in global payroll and payment solutions, and Instant Financial, a pioneer in responsible earned wage access (EWA), electronic tips, and paycard solutions, have joined forces to expand access to earned wages for employees worldwide. This strategic partnership redefines EWA for organisations with multi-country operations by uniting CloudPay’s unmatched global payroll and payments expertise with Instant’s trusted on-demand pay solutions. The result is a unified, flexible pay solution that empowers employees across borders, positioning companies at the forefront of financial wellness support for workforces globally.



By combining CloudPay’s global payroll infrastructure with Instant Financial’s on-demand pay services, the partnership equips companies with U.S. roots—and others globally—with the ability to offer employees access to their earned wages wherever they are, whenever they need it. As EWA gains traction globally, this collaboration places CloudPay and Instant Financial ahead of the curve, meeting the growing demand for progressive pay options that enhance employee financial wellness and boost talent acquisition and retention worldwide.



This partnership also responds to the demand for flexible pay solutions, providing employees with enhanced financial wellness options and giving organisations a competitive edge in attracting and retaining talent. By offering immediate access to earned wages, CloudPay and Instant Financial are empowering employees with greater financial control, by reducing dependence on costly credit whilst promoting wellbeing on a global scale.



“At CloudPay, we recognise the importance of meeting employees’ needs for timely and accessible pay, especially in a globalised work environment,” said Timo Weber, Chief Strategy Officer at CloudPay. “Our partnership with Instant Financial combines our strengths in global payroll with Instant’s trusted on-demand pay solutions, delivering a seamless, flexible pay experience that meets the financial wellness goals of companies with diverse, international workforces.”



Tal Clark, CEO at Instant Financial added, ”Our partnership with CloudPay is very exciting as it brings earned wage access to businesses and employees everywhere. By combining our innovative pay solutions with CloudPay’s global payroll capabilities, we’re meeting the global needs of our enterprise clients while making financial wellness more accessible than ever.”



Together, CloudPay and Instant Financial exemplify a commitment to advancing financial wellness across borders, uniting two trusted brands to redefine the payroll experience and expand on-demand pay worldwide. As EWA rapidly evolves from a U.S.-centric benefit to a globally valued solution, this alliance positions both companies at the forefront of payroll innovation and workforce wellbeing.



CloudPay is focused on a single purpose – to deliver industry leading solutions spanning payroll, payments and pay-on-demand. We provide truly global payroll, digitised, automated and unified, on one cloud-based platform. With a proud heritage of 25+ years, we serve over 2,000 companies globally in 130+ countries handling $24bn+ of payments in 160 currencies. CloudPay’s high-performance solutions empowers payroll teams to pay their global workforce with outstanding accuracy and minimal risk, more efficiently than ever before. We add the industry’s most supportive and knowledgeable payroll experts to create a class leading fully managed service. Together, that’s High-Performance Payroll, from CloudPay.



Instant Financial is leading the charge to provide financial freedom and wellness to millions of workers in the United States through its earned wage access solutions. By enabling employers to allow employees to access their daily wages immediately after their shift, Instant Financial helps organizations improve retention and reduce absenteeism while helping employees take control of their financial freedom by bridging the gap between work day and payday. Did you know 79% of workers want same day pay? Read our Wellness & Wellbeing Report to learn more.

