Trek Logistics is delighted to have partnered with Licensed to Charm and Blackbird Jewellery to bring you a jewellery collection inspired by some of the greatest stories ever told. This collection from Books with Charm is a must-have for book lovers, sure to adorn both you and your bookshelves.



Books with Charm is the brainchild of Maggie Calmels, owner of the Blackbird Jewellery and Licensed to Charm brands. Maggie and her son James are renowned for their design of quirky, collectable jewellery full of character, uniqueness and authenticity. Her love of capturing evocative characters in fantastically detailed charms sparked the concept of creating a whole host of character charms to complement classic books. From this, Books with Charm was born. In every gift pack, handmade charms are paired with hardback masterpieces of literature in an offering to delight collectors of books and jewellery alike.



The charms capture key moments, iconic characters and the feelings conveyed by the books themselves. Championing sustainability alongside quality, all charms are designed in the UK using the finest recycled sterling silver. They will arrive in their very own beautifully crafted gift box already fastened to a necklace, though the collection also features similarly ornate earrings. The versatility of the jewellery is as striking as its design, ready to wear with style or simply keep as a cherished memento.



The craft and care behind the charms is reflected in the books with which they are paired. The works have been hand-picked from some of the most recognisable literary titles, arriving in durable hardback edition and with striking covers that bring sparkle to any bookshelf. These are books to treasure – just like the charms that accompany them – with some containing intricately detailed and original illustrations.



Currently, our collection contains the likes of J. M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, matched with a gorgeous charm of the irrepressible Tinker Bell, and Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland combined with a resplendent necklace depicting the intrepid Alice herself. We also have a range of charms to accompany a fully licensed book of the movie, Labyrinth. Who could forget the babbling Door Knockers, captured here in earring form, or trusty Ludo, given the magnificent makeover his loyalty deserved in a beautiful silver necklace and charm. Countless other gift sets are in the works, with titles ranging from Pride and Prejudice to The Very Hungry Caterpillar with similarly iconic charms to match.



Prices begin at £59.95 for these unmissable gift sets. Free delivery is available for all UK orders with delivery to your door within three working days. Books with Charm are an incredible gift for lovers of books and jewellery alike.



