Hult International Business School announces the expansion of its undergraduate program to Hult Dubai. Starting in September 2025, students will have the opportunity to study Hult’s Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) in the heart of Dubai Internet City, with dedicated study options for Marketing and Entrepreneurship.



The BBA offering is an addition to the MBA and master’s programs currently offered at Hult’s UAE campus. Now, undergraduate students in Dubai will have access to the same world-class opportunities as their peers across Hult’s global campuses, including practical real-world learning, personalised support through one-on-one coaching and access to global business network.



The Hult BBA has been awarded for its innovative approach to teaching, equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in competitive industries. By combining theory with real-world application, students participate in hands-on learning, tackle real business challenges and collaborate with peers from over 150 countries.



Known for its strategic location and dynamic business environment, Dubai is the perfect place for students who want to thrive in the real world of international business. Hult’s Dubai campus features modern, high-tech classrooms and collaborative working spaces, designed to inspire innovation and teamwork. It’s located just a short walk from the Metro and close to Dubai Marina, the beach, and other key city attractions.



About Hult International Business School

Hult International Business School is a leading global institution with an innovative, challenge-based learning curriculum. Hult programs are consistently ranked among the best in the world by Financial Times, Fortune, Bloomberg Businessweek, The Princeton Review and others. In 2024, Hult was named a LinkedIn Top MBA Program based on career results.



For more information, please visit hult.edu/undergraduate/Dubai or contact Erin Brown at Hult International Business School at erin.brown@hult.edu.