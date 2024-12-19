FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



ESSEC announces the appointment of Wilfried Sand as Academic Director of the Grande Ecole - Master in Management



ESSEC is pleased to announce the appointment of Wilfried Sand as Academic Director of the Grande Ecole - Master in Management as of January 1st, 2025.



Wilfried is a professor of Economics at ESSEC, and Head of the Economics Department. He is a graduate of ENSAE Paris, holds a DEA from EHESS, and earned a PhD from Toulouse Capitole University. Certified University Professor in Economic Sciences, Wilfried spent 14 years as Professor at the Toulouse School of Economics, where he managed various Master's programs as well as the doctoral program. He has also been a visiting professor at Tor Vergata (Rome) and Humboldt (Berlin) Universities. Wilfried has carried out consulting and training missions for various companies (EDF, Orange, Altermind, etc.), and has worked with the Conseil d’Etat, the Autorité de Régulation des Transports and the Autorité Nationale des Jeux, where he served as member of the board.



Wilfried joined ESSEC in 2020, after having been a visiting professor at ESSEC from 2014 to 2020. He also held the Global Circular Economy Chair. He teaches in the Global BBA, Master in Management, Specialized Masters, and doctoral programs.



His research focuses on industrial economics, incentive theory, and market regulation, and his work has been published in leading academic journals in these fields (such as Management Science, RAND…).



“I am truly honored to take on the role of Academic Director of ESSEC's Grande École / MiM Program. As organizations and societies continue to face significant environmental, technological, and geopolitical challenges, it is more important than ever to equip our students with the tools to make informed, impactful decisions. Leveraging on both academic excellence and real-world exposure, ESSEC presents a dynamic and multicultural learning environment that prepares students to excel in diverse professional contexts while remaining deeply attuned to societal and business needs. Along with the entire ESSEC community, I will dedicate all my energy to ensuring that our students' experience is rigorous, inspiring, and truly transformative.”, explained Wilfried Sand.



