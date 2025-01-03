"Divorce methods are changing," says Mark Keenan at Divorce-Online.

Swindon, UK – 06.01.2025 – Divorce Day, the first Monday back to work after the Christmas break, is expected to see a significant increase in the use of digital divorce services by couples to manage their separation. Industry experts predict that the trend towards online divorce solutions will continue to grow as more people embrace the convenience and efficiency of digital platforms.



Divorce-Online, a leading provider of online divorce solutions, reports a significant surge in website traffic and enquiries in the first week of January. This reflects a growing trend towards embracing technology to manage the divorce process efficiently and affordably.



"Divorce methods are changing," says Mark Keenan at Divorce-Online. "Traditional legal battles are less appealing. People prefer a streamlined, less stressful, and more cost-effective way to end their marriages.Online services offer that."



The Benefits of Digital Divorce:



Convenience: Online divorce platforms enable couples to finalise their divorce proceedings remotely, thereby eliminating the necessity for numerous solicitor consultations.



Affordability: Online divorce services are typically more affordable than traditional legal routes, making them accessible to a wider range of people.

Speed: By introducing intelligent automation and AI, online divorce platforms are streamlining the process even further, making it quicker and more efficient.



Reduced Stress: Using online platforms for divorce is less confrontational and reduces emotional strain for everyone.



Divorce-Online's Data Reveals:



Website traffic increased by 48% in the first week of January compared to the average weekly traffic in December.



The most common reasons for divorce cited by our users include lack of communication (35%), infidelity (22%), and financial difficulties (18%).



We have observed a notable rise in the number of younger individuals, specifically those aged 30-35, who are utilising online divorce services. This trend is particularly evident in urban regions such as London and Manchester.



Following the introduction of no-fault divorce, the percentage of divorce filings within the first two years of marriage has risen from 10% to 15% over a span of four years.



Addressing Financial Concerns:

Online divorce is convenient and affordable, but couples must address financial issues. Gov.uk family court statistics show that 48% of online divorces fail to manage finances properly.



Mark Keenan, CEO of divorce-online.co.uk, emphasises the importance of financial clarity during divorce. "A divorce is not truly final unless finances have been dealt with through a consent order, particularly a clean break. We encourage all couples to seek professional advice to ensure a fair and equitable division of assets, including property, pensions, and savings. Failing to do so can lead to long-term financial difficulties."



About Divorce-Online:



Divorce-Online is a prominent provider of online divorce services in the United Kingdom, delivering an expedited, cost-effective, and seamless method for obtaining a divorce. Supported by a team of seasoned legal professionals, Divorce-Online offers thorough assistance and expert guidance throughout the entire process.



www.divorce-online.co.uk

Contact:

Mark Keenan mark.keenan@divorce-online.co.uk

01793 384029