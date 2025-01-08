Private 5G Solution Helps to Ensure Critical Care and Safety within the Healthcare Sector



SEOUL, South Korea – Jan. 8, 2025 – HFR mobile announced that it has successfully deployed a Private 5G solution to Hanyang University Hospital in Guri, South Korea. The solution encompasses all components of a private 5G network, including the service management platform, core network, CU/DU and radio unit. This deployment further demonstrates the transformative potential of Private 5G in addressing real-world challenges and paving the way for innovative applications across industries.



HFR mobile has previously proven its expertise in mission-critical deployments with industry leaders such as Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) and Japan’s Hanshin Electric Railway. This track record positions HFR mobile as a reliable and experienced partner for digital transformation in industries where stability and security are of paramount importance. With this latest initiative, HFR mobile extends its influence into the healthcare sector, further solidifying its role as a leader in Private 5G innovation.



The project was initiated to address safety concerns within medical facilities, a critical priority given the highly sensitive environment of hospitals. Using the ultra-fast and low-latency capabilities of Private 5G, HFR mobile’s network powers intelligent, AI-driven CCTV systems to monitor emergency rooms and waiting areas for potential fall incidents and/or hazards in real time. These systems can detect probable risks and alert medical staff promptly to ensure swifter response times and prevent additional mishaps. Furthermore, the solution incorporates a real-time infusion monitoring service that tracks IV fluid flow rates, volumes, and delivery status directly from a patient’s bedside. These technologies not only mitigate risks but also support faster responses to emergencies, while streamlining medical staff workloads and enhancing overall patient care and safety.



At Hanyang University Hospital, HFR mobile’s private 5G solution ensures high-speed, secure, and real-time data transmission while safeguarding sensitive medical information. These powerful capabilities help to create a highly reliable digital healthcare environment.



Hae-Kwan Jung, Head of Sales and Business Development at HFR mobile, emphasized the critical role of Private 5G in healthcare stating, “Private 5G is essential for preventing accidents in medical environments. We aim to contribute to industrial and societal advancement by providing innovative, tailored solutions that drive digital transformation in hospitals and help to build a smarter and safer society.”



