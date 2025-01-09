Are you tired of jumping on the latest fashion bandwagon, only to feel like your wardrobe is outdated within 2 weeks? Well, you’re not alone. This year, in 2025, we’re seeing an even bigger shift away from fleeting micro-trends and a shift toward more quality, timeless pieces that you’ll want to hang onto for years to come.



This year’s most notable trends focus on practicality and enduring style, ensuring you don’t waste your hard-earned money. Say goodbye to disposable fashion and hello to a wardrobe that works for you and your purse.



Sam Hill, Buying Director at MandM, the online off-price retailer specialising in branded sportswear and fashion, has rounded up the biggest fashion trends for this year you’ll want to add to your wardrobe for 2025 and beyond.



Preparewear (Outdoor-inspired clothing)



One of the standout trends of 2025 is ‘Preparewear,’ an evolution of the outdoorwear-inspired “Gorpcore” aesthetic. Gorpcore has become a full-blown lifestyle choice, with followers choosing to approach everyday life with practicality and an appreciation for the outdoors. The trend is about embracing functionality and comfort and is about how you move through the world, appreciating the environment that you’re surrounded by.



Evolving from this, ‘Preparewear’ embraces the ready-for-anything look, making it ideal for unpredictable weather or demanding terrains. The rise of the trend also shows a growing demand for clothing that combines practicality with style, shifting towards a functional fashion focus where clothing serves multiple purposes.



Sam explains:



“Lightweight layers, functional designs, and earthy tones resonate deeply with consumers who crave practicality. In 2025, it’s all about blending performance-driven clothing with everyday wear, creating a seamless fusion of style and utility.”



Sports Athleisure



In 2025, Sports Athleisure remains a wardrobe staple. No longer confined to the gym, pieces like tracksuits, shell jackets, and football jerseys have transitioned into everyday fashion. Key pieces in the Sports Athleisure trend include logo hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts, and performance leggings, which have become essentials for lounging and running errands. Accessories also play a big role, with branded sports socks and sleek trainers adding polished, sporty touches to complete the look.



Since the pandemic, the popularity of athleisure has skyrocketed, transforming it into a dominant force in consumer fashion. The trend shows no signs of slowing down, with the global athleisure market predicted to grow at an annual rate of 9.3% from 2024 to 2030.



Sam explains:



“Branded athleisure is all about bridging performance and casualwear. In 2025, customers are gravitating toward trusted names that deliver in both style and substance. Brand recognition has become a key factor in purchasing decisions, with shoppers seeking labels that reflect their lifestyle and values. They want pieces that look polished but feel effortless — styles from brands they trust to fit into their everyday lives while keeping comfort a priority.”



“As fitness and wellness remain at the forefront of lifestyle priorities, Sports Athleisure continues to redefine what it means to look and feel good, offering a chic yet practical solution to everyday dressing.”



Double/triple denim trend



As seen with Beyonce’s new Levi Jeans commercial, and Bella Hadid’s recent dark denim outfits, denim is swinging in strong to 2025. Denim has long been a timeless fashion staple, and it’s clear to see that it isn’t going anywhere as recent research highlights that the Global Denim Jeans market currently stands at 66.9 Billion pounds.



This material continues to be reimagined in unique, trend-setting ways, from stylish bags and boots on high-fashion runways to everyday streetwear, designers are experimenting with silhouettes and finishes to keep this fabric fresh, desirable, and most importantly, wearable. From investment pieces such as oversized denim jackets, to a perfect fitting pair of jeans, this durable fabric is one to have on your radar for 2025.



Sam explains:



“Denim remains a cornerstone of casual fashion – it’s enduring, adaptable, and is an easy way to elevate every outfit. Whether you’re looking to sport some double, or even triple denim looks, or up your outfit game, a denim jacket or pair of jeans should be your next investment piece.”



“These top trends of 2025 show that there is a shift towards choosing quality items that are practical and functional – which ultimately, offer better value over time as you don’t need to replace them as often and they will always be on trend. MandM offers top branded fashion and sportswear at up to 65% off all year round – so you don’t have to break the bank kitting out your wardrobe with high quality items that will last you years to come.”



