January 10, 2025, Davos, Switzerland. — Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has continued for nearly three years. Ukrainians keep fighting not only for their independence, but for the security of Europe, the West and the world, for freedom and for Western values. To emphasize that Ukraine’s prevailing against Russian aggression is in the core interest of Ukraine’s international partners and strong support therefore makes sense also in a very pragmatic way, the Victor Pinchuk Foundation will host several events during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos 2025. Besides the traditional Davos Ukrainian Breakfast discussion, the foundation will present the project 'Your Country First – Win With Us' and will again co-organize the Ukraine House Davos.



The concept of the project says: “YOUR COUNTRY FIRST” is only legitimate as a priority for every country. But for the future of your country, you need to WIN WITH US!, with Ukrainians. It is not about help for Ukraine, not even only about standing up for principles. Your own destiny hinges on the outcome in Ukraine.



Because if Ukraine falls, dangers will come to you fast. Your security will be damaged, your economy, welfare, and your chance to live the life you want will be at risk. Whereas Ukraine prevailing deters aggressors globally, unlocks Ukraine’s potential as a partner, and shows people can choose their own future.



Combining an ongoing discussion program and an exhibition, providing emotional urgency, the project 'Your Country First – Win With Us' shows a world at an inflection point. Global political leaders, thinkers and activists will analyse geopolitical and other global implications of the war in Ukraine. The discussion program shows threats of the aggressor against countries far beyond Ukraine. It explores if and how Ukraine and her allies can muster the resolve to do what is needed. And it demonstrates Ukraine's immense assets and resources to make Europe, the West and the world more secure, strong and free, able to address global threats together and allow citizens to pursue their happiness.



The project ‘Your Country First – Win With Us’ is organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation and the PinchukArtCentre in cooperation with the Office of the President of Ukraine.



The project ‘Your Country First – Win With Us,’ located at Promenade 59, Davos, is a complementary event hosted on the occasion of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, in a space shared with Ukraine House Davos.



To join the opening of the project ‘Your Country First – Win With Us’, please register on the website winwithua.org



Agenda of the discussion program is available here (https://www.winwithua.org/agenda)



Davos Ukrainian Breakfast on January 23, 2025 is the traditional private event hosted by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation and EastOne, on the occasion of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting.



Ukraine House Davos is organized by Victor Pinchuk Foundation, Ukraine-Moldova American Enterprise Fund and Horizon Capital.



In 2024, Ukraine House Davos, featuring the Deciding Your Tomorrow exhibition organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, was named ‘Best Pavilion’ by POLITICO. The exhibition in Davos 2024 featured a stunning map of Russian war crimes, as well as the screens showing TikTok videos by Ukrainian bloggers about people living their lives, finding joy, love and moments of happiness despite constant threat.



Notes to the editor:

The Victor Pinchuk Foundation, an international, private and non-partisan philanthropic foundation based in Ukraine, was established in 2006 by businessman and philanthropist Victor Pinchuk. It empowers the young generation to change their country and the world. Currently, the Victor Pinchuk Foundation implements numerous projects to help victims of the Russian assault on Ukraine, and to draw attention to Ukraine among international elites and wider audiences and connects Ukraine with Europe, the West and the world.



The Victor Pinchuk Foundation’s ongoing projects include, besides aid for victims of war in Ukraine among others, the following long-term projects and programs: all-Ukrainian RECOVERY project for innovative rehabilitation of soldiers gravely wounded by war; an all-Ukrainian network of neonatal centres “Cradles of Hope”; the largest private scholarship program in Ukraine “Zavtra.UA”; the WorldWideStudies scholarship programme for Ukrainian students studying abroad; the Veteran Hub, the first open space in Ukraine for veterans and NGOs dealing with veteran affairs; and the PinchukArtCentre, the most dynamic art centre in Ukraine and the region, which gives free-of-charge access to contemporary art to inspire new thinking. The Foundation supports the international network Yalta European Strategy (YES), a leading forum for discussing Ukraine’s European future and global context, as well as a crowdfunding platform to foster giving in Ukrainian society, dobro.ua.



Official website: pinchukfund.org.