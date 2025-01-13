Level 5 apprentices rapidly develop the behaviours they need to become effective leaders and managers in their workplace

Hult International Business School is delighted to announce that its Apprenticeships provision at Ashridge has been commended by Ofsted following a week-long inspection in November 2024 at the Hult Ashridge campus in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire.



The inspectors rated the provision highly, with Hult achieving ‘Good’ in all categories. Ofsted recognised Hult’s strong focus on leadership development and the impact Hult apprenticeships have on apprentices’ skills and workplace performance.



Inspectors praised the ‘expert teachers,’ who apply a ‘wide variety of teaching and learning strategies’ and ‘use their expertise skillfully’ to enhance apprentices’ understanding and leadership capabilities.



The report also praised the program’s approach to tailoring lessons to apprentices’ real-world roles, with content that directly benefits them, including skills such as managing change and leading teams effectively. Level 5 apprentices rapidly develop the behaviours they need to become effective leaders and managers in their workplace, noted inspectors.



Additionally, the inspectors emphasised the program’s effective use of ‘meaningful progress reviews‘, noting how they help both apprentices and employers set and achieve relevant, work-related goals. Ofsted also acknowledged the high level of achievement among apprentices, with a high proportion earning a distinction in their end point assessments.





Dr. Matt Lilley, President of Hult International Business School, congratulated the apprenticeships team for their incredibly hard work. He noted that this outcome is a great achievement for the staff and leadership, all of whom should feel proud of their efforts, adding ‘We’re excited to continue delivering impactful programs that support apprentices in their leadership journeys.”



Mark Coleman, COO of Hult Ashridge campus, said:



“We’re particularly proud that Ofsted recognise our efforts to support apprentices with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), helping them to develop the confidence and skills to succeed both personally and professionally, and to go on to champion SEND support for colleagues in their workplace.





We’d like to thank all the apprentices who gave their time to speak to the Ofsted inspectors. And to all our apprentices we’ve had the privilege of supporting, whose tenacity and ambition is inspiring. We’re proud to be part of their leadership journeys.”



This Ofsted recognition underscores Hult’s ongoing commitment to developing future leaders that make a measurable impact in the workplace.



