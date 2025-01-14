Over half of divorced women recover financially, finds new research by university of Cologne.



The study, conducted by ISS researchers Thomas Leopold and Matthijs Kalmijn, analysed data from more 3000 divorces to see the financial impact.



They found that whilst woman women face significant losses immediately after a divorce, a large majority recover over time.



Within the first three years after, over half the women returned to or exceeded their previous household income.



The researchers say they achieved this through both the "traditional" route - forming a new partnership - and the "modern" route - increasing labour force participation and professional qualifications.



The study also shows that children do not affect the economic recovery of divorced women as much as previously thought.



“What is striking is the adaptability and resilience of many women who successfully manage their way back to financial stability. Women are no longer primarily in the role of victims, but are active agents who recover from financial losses through their own efforts,” says Professor Leopold.



Despite this change in perspective, the study also identifies a risk group that comprises around a tenth of divorced women. These women - predominantly less educated, not employed before the divorce, with children in the household and without a new partner after the divorce - are an important target group for supportive social policy measures that at least partially compensate for economic losses and the risk of poverty.



Although divorce and separation undoubtedly represent a challenge, the researchers say that financial consequences for most women are ultimately less serious than previously assumed.







