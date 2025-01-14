MultiBank Group, a leading global financial derivatives broker has achieved a significant courtroom victory in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court against Von Der Heydt Invest S.A. (VDH), a Von Der Heydt Group subsidiary, which had brought claims against MultiBank FX International Corporation (MBFX), a MultiBank Group entity, and its founder, Naser Taher.



The court described the allegations brought by VDH as ‘fictitious’ and ‘untenable’, labelling VDH’s pursuit of these matters as an "abuse of process." The court ordered VDH to cover over USD$25 million in legal costs incurred by Mr. Taher and MBFX.



The Honorable Justice Gerhard Wallbank's decision rejected VDH's claims and confirmed MultiBank Group's adherence to transparency and integrity. Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group said: ‘The accusations levied against us by Von Der Heydt have always been unfounded, and this ruling is a testament to our strong adherence to the principles of fairness and lawful conduct.’



The court confirmed that the legal campaign by VDH and its affiliates over the past four years consisted of coordinated and unfounded allegations targeting MultiBank Group. The judgment also highlighted a "conspiratorial network" involving multiple parties.



A previous ruling by the court made in early 2024 compared the relationship between the Von Der Heydt Group, to the Bernie Madoff ponzi scheme.



This decision marks an end to VDH’s pursuit of claims against the MultiBank Group and runs parallel to the financial group’s broader collapse. Von Der Heydt Bank, a 250-year-old institution and VDH's parent company, has surrendered its banking license and ceased to exist after being placed in liquidation by its founder Dietrich Von Boetticher. The court further commented on the plight of German noteholders allegedly represented by VDH, attributing their difficulties to mismanagement at the hands of the Von Der Heydt leadership.



A prior ruling by the London High Court found Colm Smith, CEO of CSM Securities, and his company in contempt of court for not adhering to a worldwide freezing order (WFO) obtained by MultiBank Group. This contempt stems from Smith's failure to disclose assets related to a legal dispute involving Van Der Heydt Invest SA (VDHI), where significant losses were linked to investments in notes associated with the Multibank Index. Smith was accused of facilitating these financial issues, allegedly receiving at least $7 million from the Von der Heydt companies to influence Mex Securities into breaching an agreement with VDHI. His actions have raised the possibility of imprisonment as the court continues to address allegations of unlawful collusion against MultiBank Group, which are unfolding in various European courts.



MultiBank Group’s victory in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court further solidifies its position as a trusted leader in the financial derivatives market, operating under the oversight of 16 regulators across five continents and serving over one million clients worldwide. Naser Taher added: ‘We are delighted that the judiciary has recognised the baseless nature of these accusations and affirmed our global reputation for integrity and operational excellence. We remain steadfast in delivering the highest standards of financial services to our clients.’



Ends







This press release has been issued on behalf of Cicero & Berney communications Consultancy.