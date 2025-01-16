Over 700 business school deans from around the globe will gather in Las Vegas to discuss how AI, digitalization, and geopolitics are reshaping the business and higher education environments at AACSB International’s annual Deans Conference.



The conference will take place from February 3rd-5th at JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa. The opening fireside chat with Lily Bi, President and CEO of AACSB International, and Sherif Kamel, Chair of AACSB Board of Directors, will drive home the urgent need for business education to adapt to technological and geopolitical shifts.



"The conference is a call to action for business schools to lead boldly in a world defined by disruption. As AI and geopolitical shifts reshape industries and societies, business education must evolve to prepare leaders who can navigate uncertainty and drive innovation. Together, we will chart a path forward for a future defined by resilience and innovation.” says AACSB President and CEO, Lily Bi.



The series of following discussions will cover a diverse range of topics centered around four key themes: the impact of disruptive technologies, understanding how global power dynamics affect higher education, rethinking how businesses can contribute to societal wellbeing, and identifying trends shaping the future of work.



Ethan Mollick, Professor of Entrepreneurship at The Wharton School, will be one of the two keynote speakers. His expertise focuses on the effects of AI on work and education. He also leads Wharton Interactive, an effort to democratize education using games, simulations, and AI.



The other keynote speaker will be James Rhee, Johnson Chair of Entrepreneurship at Howard University. His expertise lies in transformational leadership that helps people to embrace being human in business. His national bestselling book, “red helicopter”, offers a future-forward operating and leadership system that combines math with emotions.



Other panel discussions will platform experts and senior leaders from across AACSB’s global member institutions. The conference will also offer deans the opportunity to participate in AACSB’s Deans Mentorship Program, designed to help foster connections, support professional growth, and pair new deans with experienced deans.



For more information, or to get in touch with the event organisers, contact Jamie Hose at BlueSky Education on jamie@bluesky-pr.com, or call +44 (0)1582 790 706.