Frankfurt School of Finance & Management's recently introduced Master in Real Estate and part-time Executive Diploma in Real Estate Economics programmes have been accredited by the renowned Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS). The accreditation is awarded for five years and is regarded as one of the most important qualification standards in the international property industry. The professional association RICS is committed to strict professional and ethical quality standards in the property industry.



Accreditation gives students access to the global RICS network of over 130,000 members from more than 140 countries working in the fields of land development, property management, construction and infrastructure. The professional organisation is also committed to the regulation and promotion of the profession, ensures compliance with high standards in education, training, and professional practice, and guarantees the protection of clients and consumers by adhering to a code of conduct. At the same time, the RICS offers impartial advice, sound analyses, and guidance.



“The accreditation of the Master in Real Estate programme and the part-time Executive Diploma in Real Estate Economics by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors is a significant milestone for us. This award not only confirms the high quality of the study programmes, but also opens up valuable opportunities and career prospects for students in the international real estate sector in what I consider to be the most important global professional association. I am particularly pleased that our students can and may be members of this professional, international network from day one - and free of charge,” says Professor Dr Kerstin Hennig, Professor of Practice in Real Estate Management, Head of FS Real Estate Institute, Academic Director Real Estate Executive Education



“I am delighted to welcome Frankfurt School of Finance & Management as an accredited member of our network. The global focus of both organisations, as well as the high standards of professional qualification and specialist content, stand for the high excellence of this degree programme and its outstanding importance for the real estate industry,” added Jens Böhnlein, Chairman of the Board of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in Germany.



The Master in Real Estate starts in August 2025 and is completed with an MSc degree. The internationally-oriented degree programme comprehensively covers various facets of real estate management. In addition to the two main topics of financing and investment, this also includes project development, transactions and investment structuring, real estate banking and capital markets, sustainability, digitalisation, AI, and ethics. Through accompanying case studies throughout the programme, students gain an in-depth understanding of the application and implementation of the theoretical content and contexts they have learned. The programme is rounded off by two comprehensive Frankfurt School case studies on the focus topics of Real Estate Development & Entrepreneurship and Financial Engineering for Real Estate Investments, which enable students to apply the specialist knowledge they have acquired during their studies in a holistic manner (360 degree view).



The Executive Diploma in Real Estate Economics is a comprehensive part-time study programme that stands out due to its unique concept and combines the fundamental building blocks of the real estate industry with individually selectable specialisation options. In the compulsory modules, students acquire comprehensive knowledge in all relevant areas of property management. There is a particular focus on an interdisciplinary approach that integrates the closely intertwined areas of finance and capital markets and explicitly and comprehensively considers the major drivers of sustainability and digitalisation. In addition, the elective seminars offer students the opportunity to deepen their knowledge and skills according to their individual career goals and interests.



The part-time programme is designed by renowned experts from science and practice - with all the theoretical foundations and a focus on direct implementation in everyday professional life. Special emphasis is placed on the teaching of practice-relevant content by experienced RICS members and fellows.



