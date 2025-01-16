The rural sector holds many of the solutions to society’s most pressing challenges - from building climate resilience to driving economic regeneration

Knight Frank, a global leader in rural property consultancy and estate management, has joined forces with one of the UK's leading natural capital portfolios, Oxygen Conservation as the principal sponsor of its acclaimed Shoot Room Sessions podcast.



This partnership ensures the podcast continues as a vital, must-listen platform for conversations on rural land management, conservation and the natural capital economy.



The partnership represents a shared commitment to addressing the pressing challenges of sustainability, land stewardship, climate change and the biodiversity crisis facing the world.



By combining Knight Frank’s expertise in landownership and estate management with Oxygen Conservation’s pioneering approach to Scaling Conservation, the two organisations aim to foster conversations that inspire action and drive innovation in the natural capital sector.



James Farrell, Head of Rural Consultancy at Knight Frank, said: “I love what Oxygen Conservation is doing. They’re pioneers and disruptors, moving the dial on important issues in ways that are truly inspiring. Supporting this podcast is about amplifying their bold approach to conservation and connecting it with Knight Frank’s experience to drive even greater impact.



"The rural sector holds many of the solutions to society’s most pressing challenges - from building climate resilience to driving economic regeneration. However, if we keep these ideas and innovations to ourselves, progress will remain slow. Sharing knowledge and learning from one another is vital to accelerating change, and Shoot Room Sessions provides an ideal platform to facilitate that exchange. I’m excited about broadening the reach of the conservation message and giving others the opportunity to gain valuable insights from the diverse experiences and perspectives of our upcoming guests."



The 2025 series premieres on 16th January, featuring James Farrell and podcast host Rich Stockdale, founder and CEO of Oxygen Conservation. Their discussion delves into the evolving role of rural estates, natural capital markets, and balancing tradition with innovation, setting the tone for a season of unique perspectives on the future of rural areas.



Commenting on the partnership, Rich Stockdale, said: “We're committed to scaling conservation and elevating the environment sector, which means partnering with incredible, inspirational brands like Knight Frank. The Shoot Room Sessions podcast, in partnership with Knight Frank, is the go-to place for honest discussions about the challenges, opportunities, and realities in the natural capital space. Together, we’re bridging the gap between finance, conservation, and sustainable development at a time when climate action and biodiversity loss demand urgent solutions.”



The Shoot Room Sessions Guests and Format:

The Shoot Room Sessions is the first podcast of its kind to serve as a platform for honest and transparent dialogue about conservation and the natural capital sector. It has featured over 80 thought-provoking conversations with industry leaders including the 19th Earl of Devon Charles Courtenay, Rob Gardner, and Debbie Tann MBE.



This season will feature renowned journalists, business leaders and change-makers, to estate owners, conservationists, and experts from Knight Frank’s own team.



The weekly episodes will delve into a wide range of topics, including green finance, leadership and management in rural sectors, for example the challenges and opportunities of balancing environmental restoration with aspects such as sustainable tourism, food production, and rural housing.



New episodes will be released across major podcast platforms, offering unparalleled access to insights from the forefront of conservation and rural innovation.



