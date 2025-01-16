Effective February 1, 2025, Micky Adriaansens will be appointed as the new Chair of Nyenrode Business University. Adriaansens served as Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate from 2022 to 2024 in the Rutte IV cabinet. She has also been a member of the Senate and the managing director of the consultancy firm Twynstra Gudde.



Petri Hofsté, Chair of the Nyenrode Foundation: “We are delighted with the appointment of Micky Adriaansens as Chair of Nyenrode Business University. Both Nyenrode and Adriaansens highly value innovation and sustainability. With her extensive experience in consulting, business, and the public and political domains, she will significantly boost Nyenrode's strategy and its collaboration with the business community in the current context of geopolitical, sustainability, and transformative technological developments.”



Micky Adriaansens: “The business world is in a turbulent phase due to the rapidly changing geopolitical situation, the pressure for sustainability, and the development of new technologies. Nyenrode Business University helps companies navigate through research and education. I am eager to further develop Nyenrode as a business university and strengthen its ties with the business community and other stakeholders.”



As Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate, Adriaansens focused on improving the business climate, innovation, and the sustainability of the industry. As managing director of Twynstra Gudde, she led one of the largest management consulting firms in the Netherlands.



With the appointment of Mr. Drs. Adriaansens, the University Board of Nyenrode Business University is now complete. The board also includes Drs. Jolanda Lamse-Minderhoud (CFO and Vice Chair) and Prof. Dr. Barbara Majoor (Rector Magnificus). Adriaansens succeeds Dr. Koen Becking, who stepped down on October 1, 2024.



About Nyenrode Business University

Nyenrode Business University works towards a sustainable future by encouraging students and participants to develop into responsible leaders. It does this by offering a combination of academic theory, practical relevance, and personal development. Nyenrode is a private university, founded in 1946 by and for the business community with an international orientation. It offers intensive academic programs and various courses in the fields of business, management, accountancy, controlling, and tax law, and conduct research in these areas.



