Infinity Renewables is proud to introduce the new advanced home battery storage range from the renowned European manufacturer, Bexie. With over two decades of innovation in renewable energy, Bexie has leveraged their expertise in the wind energy sector—where they boast an impressive 17,900 MW capacity—to develop a groundbreaking residential battery storage solution.

Who is Bexie?

Bexie is a trusted name in renewable energy, with its headquarters and dedicated R&D development facility located in Europe. Their global presence includes multiple offices and three advanced manufacturing plants, ensuring that their products are built to the highest quality standards. With a rich history in renewable energy and a focus on cutting-edge technology, Bexie continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the energy storage industry.

Bexie also offers industry-leading warranties of up to 15 years on their battery storage systems, reflecting their confidence in the durability and performance of their products. Additionally, all application data is held locally within Europe, ensuring compliance with stringent data protection standards and offering peace of mind to homeowners.

The Bexie Residential Battery Storage Range

The Bexie residential battery storage system is designed to cater to a wide range of home energy needs, with models offering capacities from 5 kW to an impressive 100 kW peak battery storage. Each system includes a gateway changeover mode, ensuring your home remains powered even during grid outages.

Key features of the Bexie range include:

Best-in-Class Performance: Industry-leading discharge rates, round-trip efficiency, and operating temperature coefficients ensure reliability and efficiency.

Smart Integration: The Bexie Gecko device allows seamless integration with your home’s smart automation systems, giving you complete control over essential loads.

Scalability: Suitable for a variety of home sizes and energy demands, from modest residential setups to larger-scale properties.

Seamless Integration with Smart Energy Tariffs

The Bexie battery storage system is designed to work with smart energy tariffs, allowing homeowners to maximise their return on investment. By charging during off-peak times and discharging during peak periods, you can significantly reduce energy costs and even earn income from the grid. Infinity Renewables’ partnership with Octopus Energy means customers can easily access these smart tariffs through our exclusive affiliate link, further enhancing the value of your installation.

Comprehensive Energy Solutions with Infinity Renewables

As the main UK provider of the Bexie range, Infinity Renewables offers a complete suite of energy solutions:

Solar Power Systems: Harness clean energy from the sun.

Hot Water Power Diverters: Maximise your solar energy use.

Electric Vehicle Chargers: Charge your EV with green energy.

Smart Battery Storage: Ensure energy independence and resilience.

The Bexie Gecko: A powerful smart device to control essential loads and integrate your systems seamlessly.

Our expert team at Infinity Renewables is on hand to assist with the installation and configuration of the entire Bexie product range. With our support, you can create a fully integrated energy solution tailored to your needs.

Why Choose Bexie?

Bexie’s advanced battery storage solutions are built on decades of experience and innovation. The combination of exceptional performance, smart integration, resilience, and their industry-leading 15-year warranty ensures that homeowners can enjoy reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy for years to come. Furthermore, with European manufacturing and localised data handling, Bexie ensures quality, security, and compliance with the highest standards.

Take the Next Step

Join the renewable energy revolution with the Bexie home battery storage system. Discover how Infinity Renewables can help you unlock the full potential of your home energy system.

Contact Us today to learn more and explore our exclusive offers through our trusted partner network with Octopus Energy.