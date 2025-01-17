The Government’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Opportunities Action Plan maps out promising opportunities for the economy, however engagement with the recruitment sector needs to part of the solution if it is to work. That’s according to the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo).







Shazia Imtiaz, General Counsel at APSCo explains:







“It’s encouraging to see the many plans outlined by the Government to boost the UK’s AI prowess and we welcome many of the recommendations. That includes the creation of AI Growth Zones across the country alongside research into the extent of the skills gaps in the remit. APSCo has advocated the need to have accurate data to track and monitor resourcing shortages in the country and we have mentioned in our many conversations with policy makers that regional approaches are necessary if skills investment is to deliver the best value. The plans to explore ways to bring highly skilled AI professionals into the UK through new immigration routes is another move which APSCo has called for and will, in our view, deliver tangible results.”







“However, we would encourage the Government to engage with the recruitment sector as part of its AI Action Plan. Staffing companies have a wealth of insights and statistics to show where there are staffing gaps and what transferable skills are already available across the country. They will be able to advise on how to best implement tactics such as improving diversity, but perhaps more importantly, they are the conduit between workers, employers and, more often than not, education. That means that they are best placed to help steer changes to education pathways and influence the changes to lifelong learning programmes to ensure they best meet the needs of candidates and businesses alike.”



“Now is a prime time for the intricate and niche knowledge of the recruitment sector to be utilised to support positive change. It’s critical that this opportunity isn’t missed.”











