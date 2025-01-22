PRESS RELEASE



For immediate release: 22nd January 2025



MENOPAUSE WEBINARS FOR WORKPLACES



There are many myths and misconceptions surrounding the perimenopause and menopause, so it’s essential to know the facts – and a great way to do this is to arrange a webinar by a leading expert and public speaker.



Norma Goldman BPharm. (Hons) MRPharmS. MSc. (health promotion), founder and director of The Menopause Exchange, is a qualified health promotion specialist. She also has a pharmacy degree and worked as a pharmacist for several years. She has been presenting talks and workshops on the menopause for 25 years.



Norma offers two webinars to workplaces: ‘Understanding the menopause’ (for women and men) and ‘The menopause at work’ (for workplaces, companies and organisations). The webinars last for one hour, including time for questions. Both webinars are designed to suit each workplace’s specific requirements.



‘Understanding the menopause’ webinars

Norma’s ‘Understanding the menopause’ webinars are suitable for women with an interest in midlife and post-menopausal health. Men are welcome to attend if the workplace is happy with this. Every webinar is intended to help women make informed decisions about coping at this time of life, with impartial, reliable and up-to-date practical information on self-help, HRT, non-hormonal prescribed treatments, complementary therapies and medicines, and coping with the menopause at work (how menopausal symptoms affect work and how work affects symptoms). Attendees will be able to ask questions, hear about other women’s experiences and receive a factsheet.



‘The menopause for managers, human resources and employers webinars’

Norma’s ‘The menopause at work’ webinars are aimed at managers, HR teams, employers, health & safety advisers and those responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees. Each webinar provides impartial and practical information on how the menopause and its symptoms may affect work, how colleagues can offer support, and menopause policies and guidelines. Topics include how the workplace can support and help employees during this time of life, and how an Occupational Health Department, HR teams, line managers and menopause champions can communicate and act with confidentiality and discretion.



Examples of positive feedback from attendees of talks and workshops include:



“Staff have commented that your style of communication and the detail involved was very informative. One of the men who attended commented how the information you shared will help him develop his understanding, not only in the work environment but also at home. I would definitely recommend your services to anyone else who might be seeking to arrange a similar event in the future.” (Major Company)

“Norma was very articulate; obviously is very well versed in the subject, informative, clear and precise in her speaking.” (Law Firm)

“This talk has opened a door for me where I feel that I know where to get information about the menopause, including health promotion and dietary advice.” (Bank)



“The excellent information for coping with the menopause was very balanced, looking at HRT, complementary therapies and tips.” (Nurse at a hospital)



“Very useful, helpful and invaluable information. Should be held regularly – enjoyed immensely.” (Council Office)



“I am a line manager, and this presentation will form the basis to understand the menopause, allowing me to be more educated.” (University)



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is completely independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts. To join The Menopause Exchange, anyone can sign up for free on our website, http://www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter/X (@MenopauseExch).



To arrange a workplace webinar or find out more information, workplaces should e-mail norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or call 020 8420 7245.



1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Norma Goldman has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives webinars on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, groups of women, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions.

3. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

4. All press enquiries to Norma Goldman on 020 8420 7245.