ESSEC Business School and Accenture launch “AI for Responsible Leadership” initiative



To mark the 10th anniversary of the ESSEC Accenture Strategic Business Analytics Chair, ESSEC Business School and Accenture have launched the AI for Responsible Leadership initiative, supported by chair partners Optic 2000 and Saur.



This initiative aims to promote the use of artificial intelligence for responsible, high-performing leadership. Its goal is to equip current and future leaders with the necessary skills to face social, economic and environmental challenges while ensuring sustainable growth.



A transformative and collaborative approach



The initiative draws on an ecosystem of businesses, institutions, the ESSEC Metalab for Data, Technology & Society, and Accenture Research. This ecosystem was conceived to bring together stakeholders on the topic of AI and responsible leadership.



The key axes of the initiative include:



● A new barometer, to measure the adoption and impact of AI on responsible leadership.



● Talks and workshops, to encourage sharing best practices.



● Immersion in the ecosystem and academic publications, to feed strategic reflection.



● An Annual Grand Prix, to recognize projects exploring AI and leadership.



This transdisciplinary approach draws from a decade of successful experimentation within the Chair, offering fertile ground for innovation and collaboration.



Abdelmounaim Derraz, Executive Director of the ESSEC Metalab, says:



“Technical subjects are continuing to shake up business schools, and AI has opened up opportunities for collaboration between partner companies, researchers, and other members of the ecosystem (students, think tanks, associations, public service, etc). ESSEC’s pioneering spirit allowed us to anticipate these changes, notably thanks to the launch of the ESSEC Metalab in 2020. Our goal is to accelerate to deliver positive impact alongside our partners, and to inspire our students to do the same in their careers and lives.”



Fabrice Marque, founder of the ESSEC Accenture Strategics Business Analytics Chair and of the initiative, adds:



“For years, we have explored the potential of using data and artificial intelligence in organizations. The synergies we have developed with our partners (Accenture, Accor, Dataiku, Engie, Eurofins, MSD, Orange) allowed us to evaluate and test innovative solutions before deploying them. With this initiative, we’re taking a major step: bringing together an engaged ecosystem to sustainably transform how leaders think, decide, and act in the face of tomorrow’s challenges. Our ambition is clear: to make AI a lever for performance, innovation and responsibility for French leaders”.



Laetitia Cailleteau, Managing Director at Accenture in charge of the Responsable AI & Generative AI for Europe studios, says:



“AI is a pillar of the ongoing industrial transformation. Tomorrow's leaders must understand the technical, ethical, and human aspects and risks - and know how to manage them. In this way, they will be able to maximize value creation and generate a positive impact for the organization, its stakeholders and society as a whole.”



Aurélien Bouriot, Managing Director at Accenture and sponsor of the ESSEC Accenture Strategic Business Analytics Chair and the Initiative, explains:



“The initiative embodies this ambition by bringing together research, innovation, and collaboration between sectors. We are proud to deepen our relationship with ESSEC Business School. This ecosystem will benefit from the resources that Accenture puts at its disposal, and will also benefit our employees who participate.”



