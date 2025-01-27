Ortus Energy, a rapidly growing green energy company specialising in delivering innovative solar solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Davidson CBE as Chairman.



Neil brings over thirty years of experience in executive and non-executive roles across various sectors, including food production, retail, and publishing. His impressive career includes leadership positions at FTSE 50 companies and board positions with Arla Foods, Persimmons plc, and Wm Morrisons. Neil's expertise in operational management, strategic planning, and corporate governance will be invaluable as Ortus Energy continues its rapid expansion.



"We are delighted to welcome Neil to the Ortus Energy team," said Alistair Booth, CEO of Ortus Energy. "His wealth of experience, particularly in the food production and retail sectors, will be a major asset as we continue our mission to support commercial and industrial organisations in their transition to clean energy. Neil's deep understanding of business operations and his proven track record of success will be instrumental in guiding our growth strategy."



Commenting on his appointment, Neil Davidson said: "I'm incredibly impressed by Ortus Energy's approach – it's a practical and impactful green energy company that delivers tangible beneﬁts. Not only are they helping businesses signiﬁcantly reduce their carbon footprint and combat climate change, but they're also providing crucial cost savings on energy. It's a winning combination, and I'm thrilled to be joining this innovative company as its Chair, especially at this exciting stage of its growth."



Ortus Energy is conﬁdent that Neil's strategic guidance and industry insights will be invaluable as the company continues to expand its operations and deliver cutting-edge solar solutions to businesses across the UK and Ireland.



About Ortus Energy



Ortus Energy is a leading renewable energy developer focused on delivering innovative solar solutions to businesses across the UK and the Island of Ireland. Led by a team of experienced professionals, they are committed to helping businesses reduce their energy costs, alongside their carbon footprint and deliver energy security.