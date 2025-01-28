Space careers ‘rebrand’ might help tackle engineering skills shortages, but will it be enough?



The launch of a dedicated platform for careers in the Space industry is a positive move and could help to tackle engineering shortages in in the long term, but it won’t solve the staffing problems businesses are facing today. That’s according to Engineering by Murray.



Responding to the launch of SpaceCareers.com, a new not-for-profit advisory service to support awareness of opportunities in the Space industry, the specialist engineering recruiter has warned that employers will need to be more innovative in sourcing the specialist talent required in the short term.



While the new platform will support the move away from the outdated ‘rockets and astronauts’ image that the sector faces, Engineering by Murray has argued that immediate hiring challenges mean employers must rethink both where they are sourcing engineering skills from, and how they are engaging with talent. According to the expert recruiters, Space employers need to look at other sectors such as renewables and IT, that are more successfully building engineering talent pools – particularly embedded electronics engineers.



Chris Nelson, Associate Director at Engineering by Murray, explained:



“This new service and the focus on rebranding Space to attract the right people is positive news. The sector has, for too long, been largely siloed from other engineering disciplines and has struggled more than most to source skills, particularly in niche areas like embedded software, RF & electronics.



"But, Spacecareers.com provides a long-term solution, and for the here and now we must find ways to source engineers to deliver projects, and ultimately support higher levels of productivity in the UK. Employers will have to think laterally, and replicate employer branding and other attraction tactics seen in other STEM fields in order to find the talent required.”



“We see it in other sectors such as renewables and technology but Space employers should also consider looking to other markets for engineering talent. Many embedded software, RF & electronics specialists have transferable skills that can also be relevant and valuable in Space. However, few employers here look further afield, limiting their access to trained engineers. The fact that demand for Space expertise is scaling up means that solutions need to be identified for the long term, but, even more importantly - for now. The USA is investing more and more into its Space sector, and it won’t be long before firms there start to seek skills from the UK. That will only exacerbate shortages and we would encourage UK employers to look to other STEM markets like defence, but also automotive, marine and energy disciplines for the engineers they seek. The talent is out there, it’s finding it that’s the key.”