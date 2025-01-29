APSCo OutSource – the trade body for the professional recruitment outsourcing sector – has appointed Brian Huggett as its new Managing Director.







Huggett brings with him a wealth of experience working in corporate talent sourcing and recruitment roles, including time spent at PwC, Goldman Sachs, BNY Mellon, Lloyds Banking Group and Deutsche Bank. Throughout his career he has rolled out global and local RPO and MSP programmes, built out new offices across European locations and successfully managed the transition to IR35 regulations for large contractor books.







Commenting on his appointment, Huggett said:



“The outsourcing market is huge and the role it plays in global economies is often misunderstood and arguably underrepresented. In the UK in particular, we’re at a pivotal moment when legislative changes could be set to alter outsourcing as we’ve historically known it. I truly believe that this is a critical time when the voice of the sector needs to be heard by core policy decision makers. Providers in the outsourcing market have a significant role to play in ensuring that legislation is fit for purpose for the workers and customers they engage with. That means preventing a blanket approach to legal protections, which history has shown can have a detrimental impact on the highly skilled segment of the workforce.”



“APSCo OutSource and the APSCo global brands it operates alongside are critical advocates for the industry and I’m delighted to be involved in shaping the future of the outsourcing market alongside our members and Trusted Partners.”







Ann Swain, Global CEO at APSCo welcomed Huggett to the team:



“The whole APSCo community are delighted to welcome Brian into the fold. His wealth of experience and knowledge of the outsourcing market will no doubt be invaluable in helping to shape a landscape in the UK and across EMEA that enables outsourcers to do what they do best, without unnecessary limitations. We are at a cross roads in employment legislation, and together with our global public policy team, APSCo OutSource – under its new leader – will be a driver of positive change.”











