A New Era For Matinée Multilingual Following Directorship Announcement



Founded in 1982 by Chris Broderick, the family-run business specialises in voice-over and translation services. Chris has now passed the reins to his daughter Lauren Stott and her husband Callum.



29th January 2025: Matinée Multilingual, a renowned family-run business specialising in voice-over and translation services, has announced the appointment of Lauren and Callum Stott as joint directors.



The husband-and-wife team are taking the helm from Lauren’s father, company founder and music enthusiast Chris Broderick. The pair are eager to honour Matinée’s impressive legacy and reputation while guiding the company into an exciting new era.



Founded by Chris in 1982 as a recording studio for up-and-coming artists, Reading-based Matinée has evolved to provide voice-over, subtitling, caption, and translation services in over 80 languages.



Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, the company delivers premium, high-quality results to clients worldwide.



Matinée’s in-house recording facilities enable its expert team to handle a diverse range of projects, from SME clients to some of the world’s most prestigious entertainment and luxury brands.



Managing Director Lauren said: “We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter for Matinée, building on 40 years of experience while using this opportunity to modernise and further cement ourselves in the industry as a reliable, affordable, and trusted partner for all voice-over and localisation needs.



“We are fortunate to have an incredible team on the journey with us, with strong experience in their relevant roles. There is a real focus and excitement within the team to achieve our shared vision, whilst holding true to our company values as we move forward into the future.”



As joint directors Lauren will focus on business operations and strategy across marketing, finance, HR and IT whilst Callum will primarily be dedicated to sales and production, focusing on client satisfaction.



The duo has been with Matinée for six years, with Lauren’s background including leading the marketing department at a London-based translation agency and Callum previously working in events management for the Royal Television Society.



Sales Director Callum commented: “Matinée’s founder Chris has worked tirelessly over the last four decades to build the reputation that Matinée has, not only within the voice-over and localisation world, but also within the broad range of industries we provide our services to.



“I will be building on our sales strategy to further increase our market share, whilst reviewing and improving what we do within our current operations to ensure we continue to meet and exceed the needs of our clients.”



Matinée boasts a rich and diverse history beginning in 1982 when founder Chris purchased a four storey townhouse and transformed the basement into a recording studio. Here he worked with local bands to record their demos and albums, before moving into the world of corporate voice-over a few years later.



The nineties saw huge growth for the company, expanding into computer-based presentations and video production and pushing the boundaries of what this could achieve at the time.



Adding in translation services as well as recordings, Matinée began offering a comprehensive foreign language package for video.



Today, Matinée continues to evolve, providing a full range of services - including voice-over, subtitling, captioning and translation - across two dedicated buildings, supporting clients with every aspect of multilingual audio and video content.



With a portfolio of highly satisfied clients, Matinée has built a reputation in the industry as the go-to for voice-over projects.



Callum also hosts a regular podcast ‘You’re in Studio One’ from Matinée’s original studio which celebrates the industry by speaking to producers, clients, voice artists, educators and experts.



About Matinée Multilingual

Founded by bass-player and music enthusiast Chris Broderick in 1982, Reading-based Matinée

Multilingual started as a recording studio for up-and-coming artists and now offers voice-over, subtitling, caption, and translation services in over 80 languages. Matinée uses state-of-the-art technology to deliver premium, high-quality results, and is relied upon by companies across the world. In 2025 Chris’s daughter Lauren Stott and her husband Callum took the helm as Matinée enters a new era.