The online women’s wellness magazine has published its Living360 Health Report 2025. The inaugural publication reveals key insights, and forecasts trends for the year ahead under the categories of wellness, fitness and healthy eating – curated following analysis of current data with input from industry experts.



The report highlights five key trends for 2025 across three categories. In wellness, brain health is set to gain prominence. Fitness will see a holistic approach with a focus on recovery, featuring at-home ice baths and compression technology. For healthy eating, fibre will be the central trend.



Download the Living360 Health Report 2025 in full here: living360.uk/living360-health-report-form/



Editor Mattie Lacey-Davidson stated: “In an era where numerous health trends emerge rapidly within the social media wellness landscape, it is my hope that this report provides a valuable and practical resource for readers to enhance their health in a realistic and attainable way.”



Living360 is petitioning for menopause support to be included in the NHS Health Checks for women over 40, with the aim of improving the experience for women across the UK.



You can read more here: living360.uk/government-petition-healthcare-women-nhs-menopause



Or see and sign the petition here: petition.parliament.uk/petitions/700178





