LONDON – 5 FEBRUARY 2025 – Wings Global Travel has appointed a proven business development leader to head the TMC’s global sales strategy.



Matthew Forbes joins the Wings executive team as Senior Vice President of Global Growth after 17 years in similar roles at Reed & Mackay. He reports to Wings Chief Operating Officer Gary Povey.



Forbes will be responsible for managing the Wings global sales team, mentoring regional sales managers and developing Wings’ fast-growing professional services business. He emphasised that the Wings business development strategy would focus on customer service, value and delivery “not growth at any cost”.



Forbes said: “We’re seeing massive industry consolidation, a race for market share and rapid adoption of new technology. What attracted me to Wings is that the company has seen more than three decades of strong growth without losing sight of the importance of close relationships and dedicated personal service. This client-first ethos is becoming rarer and rarer among TMCs.”



Forbes will work alongside Wings’ tech and product teams to oversee ongoing development of the TMC’s unified global service platform. “Clients want choice, value, efficiency and ultra-responsive service. Our technology development is solely focused on delivering a consistently great experience for travellers and travel managers wherever they are in the world,” he said.



Wings COO Gary Povey, said: “Matt brings a wealth of global experience to the Wings team, having lived and worked in some our key markets including the USA, UAE, Australia, Singapore and United Kingdom. The Wings board is delighted that Matt has agreed to join us to develop the global sales strategy.”



Forbes will be based at Wings’ London headquarters.



About Wings Global Travel

Wings is a global travel management company serving industries where the safe and efficient movement of people is critical to business. Wings manages complex, bespoke travel programmes for clients in the investment banking, legal and professional services, energy and marine, and mining and manufacturing sectors. Founded in 1992, Wings has 20 wholly owned and managed operations in 16 countries, best-in-class technology and unrivalled service standards. Wings employs more than 450 people worldwide.



