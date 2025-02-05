POLIMI Graduate School of Management launches “Purpose in Action”



A training course dedicated to the transformative power of Purpose is now available online for free at POLIMI Graduate School of Management.



The project was born with the aim of exploring the main dimensions of Purpose and its transformative role, providing managers and professionals with the tools necessary to integrate it into their working reality.



"Purpose is at the heart of every organization that aspires to leave a positive mark in the world. It is not just a declaration of intent, but a lighthouse that guides every strategic choice, promotes innovation and consolidates a culture based on authentic values” Federico Frattini, Dean of POLIMI Graduate School of Management.



“With this Edu Series we want to inspire managers and leaders to transform Purpose into a concrete engine of change, capable of generating lasting value for people, companies and society."



The Edu Series "Purpose in Action", lasting a total of approximately 2 hours, is delivered in English with Italian subtitles, and is divided into three main modules, each composed of digital content, testimonials and interviews with internationally renowned speakers.



The goal is to inspire and guide leaders of the present and future, so that they can create a positive impact for themselves and others. At the end of the course, each participant will receive a digital badge, certified by the Business School.



The three chapters into which the Edu Series is divided are:



• Discovering Purpose, dedicated to exploring the value of Purpose in the corporate context. Through videos and testimonials, participants will discover how Purpose can drive innovation and improve business performance, promoting a vision based on humanity, awareness and sustainability.



• Building a Purpose-Full Organization, which addresses the challenges associated with building a Purpose-oriented organization. Through best practices and concrete examples, this section demonstrates how Purpose can inspire company culture, strengthen employee motivation and create an inclusive and long-term oriented work environment.



• Finding Your Own Purpose: the last chapter allows participants to discover their individual Purpose. It is a journey of reflection to recognize the meaning of one's work and use it as a guide for personal and professional growth.



“Purpose in Action” is much more than a course; it is an opportunity to transform Purpose into a driver of positive change, for oneself, for one's organization and for society. During 2025, the program will be enriched with a new chapter which will include direct experiences of managers and entrepreneurs, offering further ideas and reflections to put Purpose at the centre of your business.



To take part in the change and begin the path of growth and transformation, you can register at the link www.purposeinaction.it



/ENDS



For more information, please contact Olivia Nieberg: olivia@bluesky-pr.com