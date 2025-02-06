26-PAGE DIGITAL SAMPLE: magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/mar25



Discover 19 of the world’s best train trips with the March issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK), which invites readers to slow down and enjoy the journey.



Train trips are having a resurgence, recalling the golden age of travel. Throughout 2024, European rail networks continued to expand, with Eurail recently revealing that demand for train travel and flight-free itineraries grew by 25% between 2022 and 2023. And it’s not just Europe: all over the world, previously redundant tracks are coming back to life, vintage carriages are being restored, and the journey, not the destination, is returning to the fore. In this issue, we celebrate the best of those journeys, from once-in-a-lifetime trips spotlighting Indigenous Peruvian culture to regular services taking in jaw-dropping alpine scenery.



Readers will also find a free USA guide included with this issue. Focusing on 25 experiences for the coming year — from tapping into Jazz Age New York to road-tripping the southwest — it’s packed with inspiration for anyone planning a trip stateside.



Don’t miss:

Greenland: Meet the communities working to preserve Inuit culture for future generations



Portugal: Roman relics and pagan festivities on a road trip through the untamed north



Kerala: A photographer’s journey among the tranquil backwaters and perfumed spice farms of Kochi



Southern Mexico: A guide to the region’s immense jungles, ancient settlements and distinct cuisine



Hong Kong: Beyond the urban sprawl, adventures abound in the form of kayaking and intrepid hikes



Glasgow: Warm yourself in the Scottish city’s art galleries and era-defining music venues



Essaouira: Myriad cultures have made this Moroccan port city a hub for art and music



Cognac: A change is under way in the French region’s restaurants and distilleries



Salzburg: Fairytale stays for every taste, from lovers of old-school luxury to fans of The Sound of Music



Smart traveller: New travel routes for spring; fresh hiking opportunities on Australia’s Whitsunday Islands; Bradford’s year as the UK City of Culture; a taste of Amorgos, Greece; a lighthouse retreat on Italy’s Tuscan coast; an insider’s guide to Ibiza Town; Island adventures in Brač, Croatia; globetrotting books about love and obsession, running essentials to put a spring in your step; and a historical getaway in the Welsh Marches.



Notes from an author: Record producer and author Joe Boyd on Albania’s folk music



Meet the trailblazer: Saru Mandurucu on Indigenous wisdom in the Brazilian Amazon



Travel talk: Ask the Experts is back with tips on catching cabaret in Paris, avoiding holiday scams and more; The Info celebrates 25 years of the London Eye; Hot Topic asks what’s behind the surge in pet-friendly travel; and The Report delves into the new government taskforce working to improve the experience of disabled travellers. Finally, photographer Jonathan Gregson discusses capturing the inner life of elephants in South Africa for How I Got the Shot.



