Gluu



Copenhagen, 6th February 2025 – Using Gluu, a leading provider of cloud-based business process management tools - Sport 24 employees have in just two months successfully documented over 1,000 business processes at Denmark’s largest retailer. The company realised the need for a radical review of its processes as it prepared to move to Microsoft Business Central from the soon to be defunct on-premise based Microsoft Navision - with the success of the implementation not only creating huge efficiencies, but also reducing employee friction, whilst importantly accelerating its growth strategy.

“Working with Gluu helped us realise that our migration project couldn’t move forward effectively without clear, structured workflows,” commented Lars Elsborg, CEO at Sport 24. In 2024, Sport 24 embarked on an extensive mapping exercise prior to its migration from Microsoft Navision. With Gluu’s expertise, and in just two months, 25 employees identified and documented over 1,000 workflows across 100 critical processes, which ensured a smooth transition for their teams.

Elsborg commented, "Gluu has given us superpowers, we saw an immediate effect in a relatively short period of time. We now have a management team that actively uses process mapping to drive decisions,” says Elsborg. “It’s not just an IT change – it’s a business-wide transformation that has improved our work culture and reduced friction for employees.”

Moving from Navision may not be as simple as you think

Thousands of companies are busy anchoring critical business processes in new platforms, yet many underestimate the scale of the challenge. Experience from industry consultants indicates that businesses often run into problems due to a lack of understanding of their workflows. “Many approach the task of moving from Navision to, for example, Business Central, as if it were a plug-and-play IT exercise. But the reality is that these are vital parts of the business at stake,” explains Søren Pommer, CEO and founder of Gluu.

ERP migrations are notoriously difficult, with studies showing that ERP implementation failure rates can exceed 75%, according to Gartner. “When companies fail to plan their ERP migration effectively, it’s not just the IT team that suffers—it’s the entire workforce,” says Pommer. “Users must change their workflows and habits to fit the new standard solutions, but before that can happen, the existing workflows must be completely clear to everyone. This is rarely the case.”

“With the right preparation, ERP migration can become a strategic advantage rather than a burden,” says Pommer. “Companies that take the time to map out their processes will emerge stronger, more scalable, and better positioned for future growth, while also making the transition easier for their employees.”

As the 2025 deadline approaches for Microsoft’s Navision support to end, businesses must act now to prepare for the ERP transition.

About Gluu

Gluu has since 2011 supported hundreds of companies across the globe in understanding business processes and workflow optimisation. In the past year, together with experienced advisors, Gluu has helped numerous companies recover from stalled ERP transformations using its tools. By providing a structured approach to defining and managing business processes, Gluu ensures that businesses don’t just switch systems but optimise their operations while keeping employees engaged and productive.

Gluu provides a platform to simplify business processes, workflows, and regular tasks. Its technology helps thousands of employees worldwide collaborate digitally on routine tasks every day. Among its customers are Sport 24, Norlys, CS Wind Offshore, Sampension, Swiss e. Luterbach AG, and Toyota.

For more information, visit www.gluu.biz

