Sustainability is not an optional choice for businesses anymore – it’s a strategic imperative

A new online Masters, designed to equip future leaders to overcome economic, social and environmental challenges has been launched by Rotterdam School of Management Erasmus University.



Commencing September 2025, the Online MSc in Sustainability Management programme will enable students to confidently and competently meet the increasing sustainable responsibilities and pressures that industry will shoulder in the future.



Delivered over two years in a part-time format, the programme will provide a theoretical, practical and actionable knowledge of sustainability, developing students’ understanding as well as their capabilities to drive change.



Modules will cover the mechanics of business transformation; exploring current approaches to sustainable development and their limitations, designing and implementing more effective strategies, analysing data and risk, and engaging stakeholders on climate-positive action. Students will also gain a grounding in corporate governance, sustainability reporting and regulation.



The wider social impacts of sustainability action will also be addressed with modules dedicated to business ethics and exploring how organisational action impact upon global environmental issues such as rising emissions, biodiversity loss and habitat destruction.



Teaching will be led by RSM’s esteemed faculty, supported by the School’s community of partner companies, with whom students will partner during their studies in a real-time analysis and consulting project.



By graduation, students will be empowered to go out into industry and become a force for positive change in the world – a mission which is at the heart of the School’s ethos.



Dr Corinna Frey-Heger, Associate Professor at RSM and member of the programme’s faculty says,



“Sustainability is not an optional choice for businesses anymore – it’s a strategic imperative that shapes the practices and priorities of industries worldwide, and every level of an organisation must play it’s part. This programme focuses on those small-scale interactions as well as wider more collective moves, blending academic expertise with business practice to create a community of knowledgeable sustainability agents. This journey will empower them to make a real difference.”



Not only addressing environmental and social needs, the programme also meets the demands of industry too. According to the Global Green Skills Report 2023, millions of new jobs, driven by new climate policies and commitments, will be created globally in the next decade. The programme’s curriculum addresses this by developing skilled professionals with solid business and societal acumen who can act to benefit people, planet and profit.



Delivered in a part-time format, the online programme also embraces flexibility, allowing learners to study as well as maintaining their professional and personal commitments. Learning is delivered through on-demand sessions, live lectures and masterclass sessions with industry experts, and small scale-virtual classroom set-ups, helping to build community amongst students. To further support personal growth, student support is tailored to meet individual student needs.





In launching the new MSc, RSM invites all potential applicants to join a webinar series, in which the Programme’s core faculty will be joined by industry experts to discuss how young professionals can make an impact.



The first webinar, to be held on February 26th from 11:00 – 11:45am will welcome Mark van Baal from shareholder advocacy group Follow This. The discussion, hosted by Professor Emilio Marti will explore how shareholder engagement can influence companies, and reflect on recent ESG backlash. The webinar will also welcome questions from participants about the programme.



Those interested in joining the webinar can sign up for free via the School’s website.



RSM is consistently ranked amongst the best business schools in Europe, and is amongst the top one percent of all global schools to have secured a triple crown accreditation from influential bodies Association of MBAs (AMBA), the European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB).



Applications for the Online MSc in Sustainability Management are now open. Further information on the programme curriculum, fees and funding, and further support can be found via the website.







