Rhotic Media, the London-based financial marketing and events agency, has made the finals in two categories at the UK’s premier awards scheme for employers of apprentices.



The company has made the finalist list in the Small Employer of the Year category and has had one of its second-year degree apprentices, Evy Williams, shortlisted for Apprentice of the Year 2025.



The honour comes as the company starts recruitment for its fifth cohort of degree apprentices across its sales and marketing divisions.



Joe McGrath, Founder of Rhotic Media, said: “We are proud to have been an early adopter of Degree Apprenticeships. Through the years, our incredible apprentices have come through traineeships in marketing, sales, finance, management and leadership at levels four, five, six and seven.



“As we begin recruitment for our 2025 intake – hiring six new apprentices – I am grateful to be working with a team that shares a vision of broadening access to careers in financial services. I am also thankful that we’ve identified such incredible academic partners in Anglia Ruskin and London South Bank universities.”



Sammy Shummo, Group Director of Apprenticeships at London South Bank University (LSBU), said: “Our partnership with Rhotic Media exemplifies the best of what apprenticeships can achieve. Rhotic Media stands out as an employer that truly invests in its apprentices, ensuring they receive the right balance of academic learning and hands-on industry experience.



“Rhotic’s investment in apprenticeships goes beyond compliance; they create an environment where apprentices are valued, challenged, and supported to reach their full potential. This shortlisting is a testament to their dedication to high-quality training and workforce development.”



Tom Taylor, Head of Degrees at Work at Anglia Ruskin University, said: “We’re delighted to hear that Rhotic Media has been shortlisted as Apprentice Employer of the Year.



“Having worked closely with them for several years, we’ve seen first-hand their commitment to investing in future talent and recognising the immense value of apprenticeships, including at the leadership level. We look forward to continuing to support their strategies for attracting and developing talent in management and marketing.”



Evy Williams joined Rhotic in the summer of 2023 and is now in the second year of the Level 6 Digital Marketer apprenticeship with LSBU. Her endeavours both on the job and at university have seen her shortlisted for apprentice of the year.



Sammy Shummo, Group Director of Apprenticeships at LSBU, said: “Evy is an exceptional apprentice who fully embodies the values of LSBU’s digital marketing programme. She is highly engaged, inquisitive, and consistently demonstrates a deep understanding of the evolving marketing landscape.



“Her enthusiasm for her subject, combined with her strong work ethic and innovative approach to marketing strategy, has made her stand out among her peers. Her nomination for best apprentice is a well-earned recognition of her hard work, adaptability, and professional growth.”



The winners will be announced at a gala dinner at the Hilton Deansgate in Manchester on the 1 May 2025. The full list of finalists can be found on the Apprentice Guide Awards website - https://apprenticeshipguideawards.co.uk/



ENDS



About Rhotic Media

• Rhotic Media is a London-based financial agency specialising in content, media and events. We create strategies that connect audiences and drive growth. Our team offers expertise across corporate content, marketing strategy and event services, working with clients in sectors across capital markets, insurance and personal finance. We are driven by our commitment to social mobility, diversity and youth development. For more information, visit https://rhoticmedia.com/



• The Rhotic Elevate Degree Apprentice programme is a multi-award-winning scheme that has achieved national recognition over the past four years due to the springboard it offers candidates into the financial services industry.



• Our apprentices tackle important, meaningful, work from day one. They learn the fundamental concepts that support the functioning of global capital markets and get to work on client accounts that include some of the largest financial institutions and marketing companies in the world.



• As apprentices study for their undergraduate degree, they combine on-the-job training with off-the-job learning to learn how the industry works and gain core skills.



• For more information, contact Megan McCabe, marketing manager at Rhotic Media on megan.mccabe@rhoticmedia.com / 020 3143 2245