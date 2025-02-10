Innovation in the public sector ‘impossible’ without modernisation of tech infrastructure



Plans to drive innovation in public services to realise the “immense opportunities” for productivity and resilience aren’t feasible without a full modernisation of technology in the sector. That’s according to Scott Logic.



The leading software consultancy responded to comments by the National Audit Office (NAO) chief, Gareth Davies, last week outlining that the Government must embrace a ‘fast learning approach when investing in AI and other areas of innovation if it is to unlock the immense opportunities for boosting productivity, and strengthening resilience in the UK public sector.’



Scott Logic has argued that capitalising on these opportunities will only be achievable by modernising existing public sector technology, with several key departments still using systems that are up to four decades old.



Stephen Foreshew-Cain, CEO of Scott Logic and former executive director of Government Digital Services, commented.



“We completely agree with the principle that innovation is key and we certainly need more lateral and creative thinking to identify solutions to tackle issues in the public sector. However, before the full potential of these innovations can be unlocked, barriers that hinder effective transformation need to be removed. That starts with building modern, flexible infrastructure capable of supporting new technologies and which enables them to thrive.”



“The Comptroller & Auditor General acknowledges that ‘adequate investment in infrastructure’ will be required and that ‘a measure to improve short-term productivity that reduces resilience (like cutting back on essential maintenance) is unlikely to deliver long-term value for money.’ However, what’s required is more than essential maintenance. What’s needed is the replacement of outdated systems and technology architectures.”



“You wouldn’t build a house on crumbling foundations, and the same principle applies with programmes of technology investment. Turning this ambition to drive innovation into a reality will be impossible with the existing underlying systems in place, many of which are hugely outdated and were built for a different time, with different societal challenges.”



“In addition, if older platforms cannot integrate with the new technology being introduced to the public sector, then inefficiencies will persist and services will remain fragmented. We can only leverage the full power of the range of emerging technologies available to public sector decision-makers by first developing supportive architecture that enables the likes of AI to make a real difference.”



“The key here is to move forward collectively, and take all departments on the modernisation journey together. If certain services press ahead and others don’t, or if there’s a lack of cohesive thought between functions and decision-makers, then the investment in technology will only create further division between departments. In order to develop systems that support the more effective delivery of public services, we need all areas of the public sector to plan and act together.”