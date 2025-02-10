This March, a powerhouse group of 50 female founders will trade their businesses for rickshaws, embarking on a daring adventure across India in the Sisterhood Challenge’s Let’s Goa Rickshaw Rally, all to raise £350,000 for projects supporting women’s and girls’ education.



Among them are Francesca James, founder of Ideas Forums (the organisation behind the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, dubbed the “Grammys of Entrepreneurship,” and Ideas Fest, known as the “Glastonbury for Business”), and Emma Sayle, founder of Killing Kittens, Sistr, and The Sisterhood. They will be joined by the founders of Go Henry, Dr Pawpaw, and Mazuma, among others, representing businesses that collectively generate £200 million in turnover and support 5,000 jobs.



While many will be celebrating International Women’s Day (8 March) in the UK, this group of pioneering women will mark the occasion mid-adventure, navigating the challenging roads of India in three-wheeled rickshaws, journeying from Chennai to Goa.



“This challenge is about more than just fundraising, it’s a bold statement about women’s empowerment, the power of camaraderie, and what’s possible when women come together for a common cause,” said Francesca James.



The adventure promises to be an exhilarating mix of chaos, collaboration, and purpose, all captured by a professional photographer and videographer accompanying the group. Opportunities for features, interviews, and live call-ins from the road including on International Women’s Day itself are available.



Fundraising Page: https://fundraiser.bhumiusa.org/page/SisterhoodRally2025?fbc...



For media inquiries, interview requests, or access to exclusive content from the rally, please contact:

Francesca James

francesca@ideasforums.com

07825270711