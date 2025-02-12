PRESS RELEASE



For immediate release: 12th February 2025



Urogenital problems at the menopause



When most people think of menopausal symptoms, they focus on hot flushes and night sweats. But vagina and bladder problems affect many women at this time of life – causing discomfort and distress and affecting daily life and relationships. It’s important that women speak to their GP about these symptoms, as there are several management approaches they can try.



In the Winter 2024-25 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Kathy Abernethy (senior menopause specialist) focuses on common symptoms of vaginal atrophy, including vaginal dryness, vulval itching, bladder urgency, and painful sex. She encourages women to seek medical help and discusses treatment options such as local oestrogens, non-hormonal options and lifestyle changes.



“Women are often too embarrassed to speak to their GP about vaginal or bladder problems,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “Yet these are common problems caused by oestrogen deficiency during the perimenopause, menopause or after the menopause and can usually be easily treated. Some low-dose vaginal oestrogens are now available to buy from pharmacies without a prescription.”



The Menopause Exchange now has over 13,000 newsletter subscribers, including women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary therapists, workplace managers and journalists. Other articles in the Winter 2024-25 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include Stages of the menopause, HRT questions you forgot to ask, and Looking after your feet, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including menopause consultants, GPs, specialist menopause nurses, pharmacists, dietitians and complementary practitioners.



Menopause webinars: Your readers may be interested in attending or organising an online webinar presented by Norma, who has been giving presentations for over 25 years. These are suitable for women at or approaching the menopause, women who have had premature ovarian insufficiency (before age 40), an early menopause or a hysterectomy, or anyone with an interest in women’s midlife health. Her indepth knowledge has helped thousands of women enjoy a more comfortable perimenopause and menopause. Norma is now presenting online ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinars to men. Knowing about the menopause can help men to better support their wife or partner, employees and/or work colleagues.



She also presents an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, geared towards workplaces, which they host, and a separate workplace webinar to line managers, HR teams, occupational health personnel, menopause champions and others responsible in the workplace (companies and organisations) for the wellbeing of employees.



In all webinars, attendees will be able to ask questions and will receive a factsheet.



To attend an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, organise one for your workplace or for more information email norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or call 020 8420 7245.



To join The Menopause Exchange, anyone can sign up for free on our website, http://www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter (@MenopauseExch).



NOTES FOR EDITORS

1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: Menopause in the workplace: Bedding and clothing for the menopause; Anxiety and the menopause; HRT types and forms; Complementary medicines and therapies; Weight and the menopause; Breast cancer awareness.

3. The founder and director of The Menopause Exchange is Norma Goldman. Norma has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives webinars, talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions.

4. Victoria Goldman, editor of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication. Her two crime novels, The Redeemer and The Associate, are available from Amazon, Waterstones and other book retailers. The Redeemer was shortlisted for Best Debut Crime Novel of 2022 in the Crime Fiction Lover Awards. The Associate is shortlisted for Best Indie Crime Novel of 2023 in the Crime Fiction Lover Awards.

5. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

