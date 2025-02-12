PRESS RELEASE



Looking after your feet



During the perimenopause and beyond, hormonal changes can affect every part of a woman’s body, including her feet. Oestrogen deficiency can affect the joints, tissues, ligaments and bones, leading to pain, stiffness and other symptoms. Many women also notice skin changes at this time of life, leading to dry, itchy and sensitive feet.



In the Winter 2024-25 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Dr Veronica Newton (on behalf of the Royal College of Podiatry) discusses common foot problems at the menopause, such as plantar fasciitis, bunions, Morton’s neuroma, skin-related symptoms, and an increased risk of osteoporosis due to bone loss. She also provides prevention and treatment advice.



“Foot problems at the menopause are more common than most people realise, caused by fluctuating and falling oestrogen levels,” says Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange. “There are many things that women can do to prevent or treat foot symptoms. If the problems persist, they should speak to a podiatrist or their GP.”



The Menopause Exchange now has over 13,000 newsletter subscribers, including women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary therapists, workplace managers and journalists. Other articles in the Winter 2024-25 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include Stages of the menopause, HRT questions you forgot to ask, and Menopause urogenital problems, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including menopause consultants, GPs, specialist menopause nurses, pharmacists, dietitians and complementary practitioners.



Menopause webinars: Your readers may be interested in attending or organising an online webinar presented by Norma, who has been giving presentations for over 25 years. These are suitable for women at or approaching the menopause, women who have had premature ovarian insufficiency (before age 40), an early menopause or a hysterectomy, or anyone with an interest in women’s midlife health. Her indepth knowledge has helped thousands of women enjoy a more comfortable perimenopause and menopause. Norma is now presenting online ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinars to men. Knowing about the menopause can help men to better support their wife or partner, employees and/or work colleagues.



She also presents an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, geared towards workplaces, which they host, and a separate workplace webinar to line managers, HR teams, occupational health personnel, menopause champions and others responsible in the workplace (companies and organisations) for the wellbeing of employees.



In all webinars, attendees will be able to ask questions and will receive a factsheet.



To attend an ‘Understanding the Menopause’ webinar, organise one for your workplace or for more information email norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or call 020 8420 7245.



To join The Menopause Exchange, anyone can sign up for free on our website, http://www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter (@MenopauseExch).



1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: Menopause in the workplace: Bedding and clothing for the menopause; Anxiety and the menopause; HRT types and forms; Complementary medicines and therapies; Weight and the menopause; Breast cancer awareness.

3. The founder and director of The Menopause Exchange is Norma Goldman. Norma has a pharmacy degree and a Master's degree in health promotion. She gives webinars, talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women's groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions.

4. Victoria Goldman, editor of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master's degree in Science Communication.

5. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

6. All press enquiries to Norma Goldman on 020 8420 7245.