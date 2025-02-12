Floorcare experts VAX present the new VAX HomePro, their most innovative cordless vacuum range to date. With high suction power and easy-to-use features, it’s designed to make vacuuming easier and more convenient on every type of floor surface and all around the home.

With four VAX HomePro cordless vacuums to choose from, all with a five year guarantee[1], there’s a model to match the needs of every lifestyle.



Each combines a range of sought after features including new VAX HairWrap Resist which stops long, short and pet hair from getting tangled in the brush roll. New FlexiClean technology also improves the manoeuvrability of VAX HomePro; simply unlock, then the flexible pole bends so you can easily clean under and around sofas, chairs and furniture which may be difficult to move.



Emptying the VAX HomePro is crowd-pleasingly hygienic too, with an innovative bin design that ejects the dirt into your household bin with one mess-free, simple motion. There’s good news for allergy sufferers as well, since VAX HomePro features two-stage filtration which captures and traps 99.9% of dust and allergens down to 0.3 microns, expelling cleaner air[2] back into the room as you vacuum.



It’s not just for floors either, VAX HomePro offers flexibility and versatility whilst cleaning up high, down low and into every nook around the home. Switch to handheld mode and use the range of included tools to clean a variety of surfaces, from carpets and hard floors to stairs, upholstery, pet beds and car interiors. Plus with a generous runtime of up to 45-minutes[3] with the removable VAX ONEPWR battery, there’s plenty of time to tackle all areas of the home.



Features of the new VAX HomePro cordless vacuums include:



Powerful Cleaning - With VAX HomePro you can tackle every cleaning job without compromising on performance. For heavier traffic areas and tougher jobs, boost mode can be activated to lift stubborn dirt from carpet and hard floors.



HairWrap Resist - The specially designed brush roll stops long or short human and pet hair from wrapping around the brush roll. It’s also easy to remove for routine cleaning.



Flexible Cleaning - Reach anywhere with new FlexiClean, a flexible pole that bends so that you don’t have to and enables VAX HomePro to conveniently reach dirt and dust that may be hidden under furniture.



Ultra Hygienic - Emptying Emptying the 0.7L dirt bin is easy, less messy and more hygienic with a new bin design that ejects the dirt in one simple motion. Simply slide the lever to completely empty the bin every time.



Improved Dust Handling - Two-stage filtration captures and traps 99.9% of dust and allergens down to 0.3 microns and expels cleaner air[4] , making it helpful to those who are sensitive to dust and other airborne pollutants.



Ample Runtime - The shareable ONEPWR 4.0Ah MAX battery provides up to 45 minutes runtime[5] , and an easy to read LED battery life indicator displays the remaining power, keeping you in control of your clean.



Furniture Protect - A handy protective bumper wraps around the floorhead, to enable you to clean up to edges confidently without the risk of scratching your furniture or skirting boards.



Floorhead LEDs - Bright integrated LEDs in the floorhead illuminate dust and dirt for a thorough clean.



Self-stand - The VAX HomePro locks in an upright position and can self-stand on hard floor for temporary pauses in cleaning. When you’re finished, the sleek vacuum design allows the vacuum to be stored on its compact wall mount for next time.



Lightweight Design - VAX HomePro has retained a lightweight design to ensure you can easily carry it around the home or even outside to clean the car.



Versatile Tool Kit - The VAX HomePro cordless vacuums easily convert to handheld mode and come with a range of tools which make it easy to clean at every level and into the furthest corners. All VAX HomePro models come with a 2-in-1 Crevice Tool and Dusting Brush, perfect for cleaning up to edges, reaching down the sides of appliances, in between furniture, backs of seats and arms of chairs. Add the soft dusting brush to effortlessly dust and remove cobwebs from skirting boards, radiators, ceilings and other fixtures and fittings.



Upgrade to VAX HomePro Plus to add the Stair Tool to your armoury. Designed for carpeted stairs, it glides into corners and awkward stair angles to lift hard to reach dust and hair from the tread crevices.



Pet owners can choose from two models that include further specialist tools for pet hair removal. Choose the VAX HomePro Pet model which adds a Pet Hair Remover Tool to its accessory kit. This specialist silicone comb helps to easily gather up and remove pet hair from all surfaces. Upgrade to the VAX HomePro Pet-Design to receive a Motorised Pet Tool too, perfect for effortlessly lifting unwanted pet hair and stubborn dirt from smaller, awkward spaces like pet beds and car boots.



Guarantee - 5 year guarantee [6]



Verity Kalinowski, VAX UK Commercial Director says: “VAX launched its first range of ONEPWR cordless vacuums in 2020. Since then, the popularity of cordless models has soared with consumers preferring their grab-and-go convenience and ease of use for a speedy clean that fits around modern lifestyles.



“After carefully considering consumer feedback, VAX HomePro has been built around what customers love, bringing them a new cordless vacuum that delivers on both performance and ease of use. The range encompasses high suction power and innovative features that make it more intuitive, more manoeuvrable and more hygienic. With over half of the UK population now owning a pet[7] , we’ve also included models with specialist tools to help customers keep on top of pet hair and muddy paw marks that are part and parcel of pet ownership.”



Shareable Battery Technology

As with all VAX ONEPWR cordless floorcare products, the 4.0Ah Max removable battery included with VAX HomePro is interchangeable and can be used across the whole VAX ONEPWR family, powering products such as the VAX Glide 2 hard floor cleaner and the VAX SpotWash Home Cordless spot washer. If you need additional runtime, spare batteries can also be purchased and charged separately so there is always one ready for use.



Where to Buy

The VAX HomePro range of cordless vacuums is available direct from www.vax.co.uk, including a free VAX Accessory Kit worth over £50 and free delivery. Choose from:



• VAX HomePro, £279.99, including 2-in-1 Crevice Tool and Dusting Brush.



• VAX HomePro Plus, £289.99, including 2-in-1 Crevice Tool and Dusting Brush and Stair Tool.



• VAX HomePro Pet, £299.99 including 2-in-1 Crevice Tool and Dusting Brush, Stair Tool and Pet Hair Remover Tool.



• VAX HomePro Pet-Design, £319.99 including 2-in-1 Crevice Tool and Dusting Brush, Stair Tool, Pet Hair Remover Tool and Motorised Pet Tool.



Notes to Editors



Technical Specification available on request.



Refs:



[1] 5 years product guarantee and 3 year battery guarantee, when registered

[2] Compared with previous Vax cordless products, when tested according to EN60312-1:2017 Clause 5.11

[3] Tested in standard power mode using a non-motorised cleaning tool

[4] Compared with previous Vax cordless products, when tested according to EN60312-1:2017 Clause 5.11

[5] Tested in standard power mode using a non-motorised cleaning tool

[6] 5 years product guarantee and 3 year battery guarantee, when registered

[7] PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report 2024





About VAX UK – over 45 years of innovation

Established in 1977, VAX is one of the UK’s leading floorcare specialists. Based in Droitwich, Worcestershire, our range of products includes vacuum cleaners, carpet washers, spot cleaners, hard floor cleaners and cleaning solutions to meet the needs of the modern family home. As experts in floorcare for over 45 years, our products lead the way in innovation and our mission continues to be making cleaning quicker, easier and more enjoyable.



For technical specifications, sample requests, images and press enquiries contact: Michelle Redmond / michelle@minxpr.com / 07734 681796