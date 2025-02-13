NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE – February 2025 – Global digital product consultancy and leader in transformative technology, hedgehog lab, has recorded its most significant growth in nearly two decades of operation. Despite industry-wide challenges, the firm has achieved a best ever quarter in sales in its 18 year history, solidifying its position as a premier technology partner for some of the UK’s most recognisable brands.



With a reputation for being masters of their craft, hedgehog lab is delivering transformational digital experiences for major clients, including AJ Bell, Tesco Bank, CDI, ISF, and TeachMate. This momentum has paved the way for the company’s next strategic move—expanding operations into Leeds as part of its ambitious hub & spoke growth model.



The new Leeds hub, will serve as another key Delivery Hub in the North of England, complementing the company’s existing HQ in Newcastle and respective Sales Hubs in London and Boston, US. This expansion is the first step in a wider plan to establish additional hubs across the North West and Scotland in the near future.



Malcolm Seagrave, UK Managing Director, and Ryan Scaife, CFO, will be based out of the new Leeds hub, emphasising its role as a critical growth and leadership hub for the business. To support its rapid expansion, the company will be actively recruiting across Newcastle and Leeds, with a flexible hybrid working model requiring employees to be within 30 miles of their respective hubs.



“Our record-breaking growth is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team. We don’t just build digital products—we craft cutting-edge, scalable solutions that empower businesses to stay ahead of the curve. Expanding into Leeds marks a significant milestone, reinforcing our commitment to investing in top-tier talent and innovation across the North of England.”

— Sarat Pediredla, CEO of hedgehog lab



With a decade-long track record of solving complex technical challenges with unwavering confidence, the consultancy is poised for continued expansion and innovation, shaping the future of digital product development in the UK and beyond.







About hedgehog lab

With nearly two decades of industry-leading expertise, hedgehog lab is digital product consultancy, renowned for being ‘masters of their craft’. From unearthing new opportunities to crafting unforgettable customer experiences and tackling complex tech challenges, hedgehog lab empowers ambitious companies to achieve iconic heights. Operating from key locations in the UK, US and Bulgaria, the consultancy is on a mission to digitally craft a better world by driving transformative solutions that align perfectly with our client’s strategic vision. https://hedgehoglab.com/





