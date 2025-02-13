Applications to French business schools showed strong growth in 2024, with 74% of programmes reporting an increase, found a new report by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).



Average total applications per programme stood at 419, with three applications per seat and an average acceptance rate of 35%. 40% of applicants were women, marking an increase in female applications compared to last year.



GMAC’s 2024 Application Trends Survey is based on data from over 1,000 programmes at 297 institutions worldwide, and reflects significant demand shifts and evolving preferences among business school applicants.



69% of European business programmes experienced growth in applications. In contrast, UK business school programmes reported a 44.8% decline in domestic applications and an 11.6% drop in international applications, year-to-year.



Conversely, 54% of European programmes saw a relative year-to-year increase in applications, with 59% seeing the same for international applications. The US experienced a 53% increase in applications to its business programmes.



Outside Europe, application trends reveal broader regional dynamics. In the U.S., domestic applications surged, driving overall growth for over two consecutive years. However, the mean percentage of female applicants remained stagnant at 40%. Globally, international applications presented mixed results, with East and Southeast Asia and parts of Europe seeing increased demand, while certain regions, like India, solidified their positions as competitive hubs for business education.



“While the 2024 Application Trends Survey highlights strong growth for French business schools, it also presents an opportunity for further innovation. The surge in applications offers French institutions a chance to capitalise on emerging trends in business education, such as the integration of AI, ensuring they remain competitive on the global stage," says Nalisha Patel, Director for the Americas and Europe, at GMAC.



Comparisons with other countries show France remains a strong contender in business education, particularly in attracting a balanced pool of applicants and maintaining competitive acceptance rates.



Another significant trend from the 2024 survey is the growing importance of AI in business education. However, the report reveals that few programmes are currently making extensive use of AI in their admissions processes. This is likely to change in the coming years as institutions look to streamline their application procedures.



As institutions worldwide continue to adapt to emerging trends, the data provided by the 2024 survey offers essential insights for business programmes looking to navigate these shifting dynamics and respond effectively to changing student preferences.



You can download the report via this link: https://www.gmac.com/market-intelligence-and-research/resear...



