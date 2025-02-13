Why are workers so confident? Data suggests staff remain optimistic despite economic climate



• 55% of the workforce remain confident about their job security over the next six months

• 50% cited their performance and niche skills as the main driver

• Only 20% indicated jobs confidence is linked to the strength of the industry they are in

• Stark differences in confidence across regions (64% in London region vs 46% in the West Midlands)



Workers continue to be optimistic about their job prospects despite the economic climate, but some regions are much more confident than others. That’s according to the latest data from international recruitment expert, Robert Half.



According to a new study from the firm – carried out by insight agency Opinium between 4th February and 7th February 2025 – 55% of the workforce remain confident about their job security over the next six months, despite economic headwinds.



When asked why, 50% cited their performance and niche skills, while 20% indicated that their industry is growing or in demand, suggesting that on-going skills shortages and a tight labour market continue to put the power in the hands of highly skilled workers.



Regional divides remain



While the data reveals that worker confidence is high across the board, the statistics also highlighted regional divides when it comes to worker sentiment. In the London region, 64% of employees are confident in their job security, however this falls to 56% in the North West and 46% in the West Midlands.



Matt Weston, Senior Managing Director UK & Ireland, at Robert Half commented:



“The professional services sector continues to experience strong demand for talent, boosting worker confidence despite conflicting economic headlines. Our recent Hiring Intentions survey highlights UK business leaders' plans to increase the hiring of specialised professionals. According to our data, 82% of businesses plan to make hires in finance and accounting, IT, customer service, and marketing & creative roles across all types of employment (permanent, contract and project based) during the first half of 2025, which in fact is a 5% increase on H2 2024. Nonetheless, the regional disparities that we see in worker confidence, likely driven by the availability or lack of nearby opportunities, suggests that the levelling up and growth agenda hasn’t yet created a level playing field across the country.



“The fact that 50% of employees cite their performance and skillset as the main driver for their job security confidence, compared to 20% who mention industry strength, indicates that systemic skills shortages will likely continue shaping a complex labour market in 2025. In this scenario, candidates, particularly in highly skilled professional services, hold the upper hand in the hiring process. Their expertise and in-demand skills give them the power to set expectations, negotiate favourable terms, and choose from multiple opportunities in their career progression. Given confident employees and a tight market, employers must adapt their talent strategies to align with regional workforce sentiments, invest in targeted training programs, and offer competitive compensation packages to stay ahead when attracting skilled professionals.”



