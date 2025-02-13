Hult International Business School is thrilled to unveil its highly anticipated Hult Sports MBA, created in partnership with Barça Innovation Hub, FC Barcelona’s world-renowned innovation engine. This transformative online degree is tailored for professionals looking to make their mark in the global sports industry, combining cutting-edge insights, expert-led instruction, and the ultimate flexibility of Hult’s top-ranked Global Online MBA. Launching in September 2025, the program is now accepting applications for its inaugural cohort at https://www.hult.edu/mba/sports-mba/.



A defining feature of the Hult Sports MBA is the opportunity to immerse learners in the dynamic world of sports management through a blend of live online teaching, self-paced modules, and exclusive guest speakers from top-tier global sports brands. Participants also have the option to take part in the unique Barça Immersive Experience, a week-long in-person residency in Barcelona, Spain featuring live events, networking opportunities, and an insider’s look at FC Barcelona football club.



“This partnership with Barça Innovation Hub represents a new chapter in sports management education,” said Matt Lilley, President of Hult International Business School. “We’ve designed our Sports MBA program for professionals with global ambitions who want to lead, innovate, and thrive in the wider sports industry. With its rich blend of academic rigor, practical challenges, and exclusive industry access, the Hult Sports MBA is a game-changer for aspiring leaders in sports.”



Unmatched Program Highlights:



Exclusive Partnership with Barça Innovation Hub (BIHUB)

BIHUB contributes unique insights, expertise, and challenges, offering learners real-world expertise.



Triple-Accredited Curriculum

Hult’s internationally acclaimed business program, with an integrated focus on sports management, operations, and leadership.



Inspiring Guest Speaker Series

Hear directly from global leaders and visionaries across the world of sport, who provide actionable insights and strategies for success.



Immersive Business Challenges

Solve real-world problems designed in collaboration with Barça Innovation Hub, preparing students to tackle industry complexities.

Flexible Online Learning

Designed for busy professionals, the program features live weekend sessions and self-paced modules.



Exclusive Career Development Tools

Students gain access to tools, certifications, and coaching through Hult’s unique partnerships with Mindflick and Coursera.



Your Passport to the Sports Industry

The Hult Sports MBA offers more than just an education—it’s a gateway to an elite global network. The inaugural cohort will bring together experienced professionals from diverse industries, fostering meaningful connections and collaboration.



The program kicks off with an Introduction to Sports Management course, laying the foundation for success in areas such as leadership, operations, marketing, and strategic planning. From there, students will tackle five business modules, featuring specialized sports business challenges co-developed with Barça Innovation Hub.

Participants also have the option to enhance their education with the Barça Immersive Experience, which includes exclusive in-person learning sessions, access to FC Barcelona facilities, and the opportunity to witness a live match in the iconic city of Barcelona.



“We are excited to collaborate with Hult International Business School on this unique initiative,” said Albert Munder, General Manager of Barça Innovation Hub. “This innovative Sports MBA opens doors to a variety of career paths, from operations and marketing to strategic leadership roles in global sports organizations. Our immersive Barcelona experience will allow learners to connect with leaders in the field and experience firsthand what makes FC Barcelona a global benchmark in sports innovation.”

Submit your application for the Hult Sports MBA inaugural cohort at https://www.hult.edu/mba/sports-mba/.



About Hult International Business School

Hult International Business School is a world-leading institution known for its innovative, hands-on approach to business education. With campuses in Boston, London, Dubai, San Francisco, New York, and Singapore, Hult provides a truly global learning experience. Its programs are consistently ranked among the best in the world by Financial Times, Fortune, and Bloomberg Businessweek. In 2024, Hult was recognized as a LinkedIn Top MBA Program for delivering outstanding career outcomes.

Hult is accredited by the three most prestigious international business education bodies: AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS. Learn more at www.hult.edu.



About Barça Innovation Hub

The Barça Innovation Hub, established in 2017, is FC Barcelona’s global platform for fostering innovation and knowledge in the sports industry. Through partnerships with brands, universities, startups, and thought leaders, it drives cutting-edge solutions that benefit athletes, fans, and society.



For more information about the Hult Sports MBA or to set up a call with Matt Lilley, President of Hult International Business School, please contact Chloë Lane at BlueSky Education at chloe@bluesky-pr.com.