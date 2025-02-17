Char-Broil’s exciting BBQ innovation for 2025 is the three-in-one Versa-Tile® gas grill featuring a revolutionary removable ‘tile’ system that allows the BBQ to adapt to different cooking requirements, be it grill, griddle or baking pizza.



It also features two individual grilling zones, allowing different dishes to cook simultaneously. Really easy to use, the functional and innovative Versa-Tile® brings multiple options and fun to the outdoor cooking experience.



CULINARY CREATIVITY THANKS TO THE 3 IN 1 TILE SYSTEM

The patented, removable ‘tile’ system works around a circular section on the griddle which, when flat creates a 70 x 50cm griddle surface. When the round tile is raised and placed on the pizza riser - it converts to a pizza oven for creating the perfect crispy pizza crust. When you want to grill you can easily lift out the pizza riser and replace it with the round cast iron grill grate provided - ideal for creating restaurant-quality sear marks on meat, fish or vegetables.



“We’re excited to be launching Versa-Tile® to the UK market as part of our commitment to delivering what consumers now want from their outdoor grill – as well as bringing a bit of fun,” says Ian Clifford, Char-Broil’s General Sales Manager, UK & Ireland.



“Designed to give variety and creativity to every cook-out, the Versa-Tile® delivers multiple cooking options even for the fussiest of foodies. It also meets the increasing consumer demand for griddle grills, which have experienced significant growth in the past three years.



“The joy of the Versa-Tile® is the variety of the food you can cook. If you or someone in your family doesn’t want griddled or seared meat, they can easily have a pizza instead. And if they don’t want grilled bacon and sausages for breakfast, they can have pancakes or crispy-crust flatbread– all of which are easily produced in this one flexible appliance.”



PERFORMANCE & FLEXIBILITY

The Versa-tile® features two stainless steel burners, with push-button electronic ignition, for optimal heat distribution. Two separate control knobs regulate the temperature of 2 zones independently.



A ceramic coated hot rolled steel grill plate provides the ideal cooking surface for delicious griddled food - and the black painted steel lid has a pizza dome over the round Tile Cooking System to ensure perfect pizza baking. Utensil hooks and storage space under the grill area add to the convenience and flexibility of this super-flexible outdoor grill/oven.



PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Versa-Tile® grill £549.99 available from February 2025 from John Lewis and garden centres nationwide.

