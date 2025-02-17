Kid Spills, Pet Mess, Muddy Footprints, Daily Dust and Grime: Bona’s got your floors covered.



Bona, the Swedish floorcare experts, understand only too well the daily battle to keep floors clean in a bustling house filled with kids, pets or both. They also know that homeowners are increasingly looking for eco-friendly, safe solutions that will protect the people and pets they love from harmful toxins while getting the job done effectively and efficiently. That’s what makes the easy-to-use, environmentally-friendly Bona Spray Mop premium cleaning system the ideal cleaning choice for families and any busy home.



The quick-and-easy Bona cleaning system combines a Spray Mop and GREENGUARD GOLD[1]- certified high quality, low VOC solutions for a healthier home environment[2]. The water based solutions are safer for people and pets – and for extra peace of mind the Pet System and OxyPower cleaners have been awarded a prestigious 2024 Safer Choice Award[3]



To cap it all, when you choose Bona and their expert solutions, you’re choosing not just to keep your floors clean and looking great, but you’re ensuring they’re nurtured and preserved over time.



Bona Premium Spray Mop: cleaner, safer, smarter

Used on some of the most prestigious floors in palaces and museums across the world, Bona Premium Spray Mop nurtures and preserves as it cleans wood and hard surface floors without harsh chemicals, ensuring longevity for your floors as well as removing 99% of bacteria .



It’s an eco-friendly and money-saving choice, featuring refillable cartridges for its pH-neutral water-based, cleaning solutions and it has washable, reusable microfibre pads. The pads can be washed and reused up to 500 times, a big difference for your wallet and the environment when compared to one-use disposable pads.



The spray uses 97% less water than a traditional mop and bucket, meaning less water waste, and the solutions ensure low chemical emissions for healthier indoor air. Floors are quick-drying and left streak-free and residue-free. There are also zero batteries to buy or charge (or put into Landfill).



Price & Availability: RRP £42.99 from Amazon + Argos.





Bona Pet System: the safer choice for pet owners



Whether it’s dog, cat or house-rabbit urine, hairballs or just general puppy or kitty smells, floors in homes with pets need extra help. Never fear! The Bona Pet System is designed to make cleaning and odours disappear in moments. The Bona Pet System Microfiber Sweeping Pad attracts fluffy fur and pet hair, along with allergens and other microparticles and then traps them away - easily, quickly and effectively.



The Bona Pet System Wood Floor Deep Cleaner and Bona Pet System Hard-Surface Floor Deep Cleaner solutions are oxy-powered to cut through dirt, grime and other tough messes fast – making floors spot-free and sparkling clean in moments – and they’re completely safe for people, pets and the planet.



In addition, you can block odours with Bona’s Pet System Floor Cleaners’ Odour Guard Technology that powerfully neutralises urine and other organic odours upon contact. And best of all – the odour elimination process prevents pets from marking in the same spot!



The mop has a durable telescoping mop handle with extra-large mop head, rubberised corners to minimise damage to skirting boards and furniture; and it’s safe for use on all wood and hard floor surfaces.



Price & Availability: Bona Pet System Microfibre Floor Mop Set RRP £26.00 from Argos.



www.bona.com



About Bona

Bona AB is a family-owned, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors: www.bona.com



About GREENGUARD: UL Environment's GREENGUARD Certification programme helps manufacturers create - and buyers identify and trust - interior products and materials that have low chemical emissions, improving the quality of the air in which the products are used. All certified products must meet stringent emissions standards, based on established chemical-exposure criteria.



Flooring professionals and homeowners in more than 90 countries have relied on Bona since 1919, with Bona products now protecting millions of square metres of distinguished floors in palaces, museums, sporting arenas, art galleries and homes worldwide, including the Ashmolean Museum Oxford, National Portrait Gallery London, Tower Bridge London, Nike World Headquarters Oregon, The Keys Tower of London, Copenhagen Airport Denmark, Winter Palace Russsia.





