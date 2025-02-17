Solace Cyber is thrilled to announce they have been named Incident Response Provider of the Year at Intelligent Insurer’s Cyber Insurance Awards Europe 2025. These prestigious awards recognise exceptional achievements in cyber risk management, highlighting individuals and companies that raise industry standards and protect businesses from cyber threats.



Winning this award reflects Solace Cyber’s commitment to swift, effective, and comprehensive incident response. The team works tirelessly to minimise disruption for organisations facing cyber threats, ensuring resilience in an increasingly complex digital landscape.



The judges praised Solace Cyber, stating: “Solace Cyber demonstrates strong, extensive, and deep technical skills and is recognised by the NCSC. It has an offering that not only helps their clients but has a policy of clients recovering without paying ransomware. Their ethical philosophy is to be applauded.”



David Wing, Managing Director of Solace Cyber, commented: “We are incredibly honoured to receive this award. It reflects the hard work, expertise, and dedication of our entire team in responding to cyber incidents with speed, precision, and strategic insight. In an era where cyber threats are more sophisticated than ever, our mission remains clear: to help businesses respond faster and recover quickly - minimising downtime and ensuring resilience in the face of cyber challenges.”



For more information on Solace Cyber’s industry-leading Incident Response services and commitment to cyber risk management, please visit www.solacecyber.co.uk.



