Transense Technologies plc, through its Translogik division, has secured a landmark distribution agreement with Haltec Corporation, a leading innovator in tyre valve and management solutions in North America.



The agreement will see Haltec become a formal distributor of Translogik’s advanced tyre inspection tools, significantly expanding market reach in the USA.



Haltec Corporation is recognised worldwide as a leading manufacturer of specialty tyre valve systems and pressure inflation solutions. Established in 1970, Haltec has its corporate headquarters, manufacturing and distribution facilities in Ohio. In addition, it has subsidiaries in Florida, AME International and in Limerick, Ireland, BMS Torque Solutions.



Haltec technology is used around the globe, on millions of tyres every day, from high-performance valve systems to specialist tyre inflation management and inspection solutions.



Under the agreement, Haltec will integrate Translogik’s tyre inspection tools into its portfolio of pioneering tyre management solutions, complementing its existing Haltec Go software. Additionally, Haltec will provide Translogik solutions to customers using their own tyre management software, ensuring a seamless fit within existing operational frameworks.



As an official distributor, Haltec will hold Translogik stock in the United States, enabling rapid supply to the market and ensuring customers benefit from local service and support.



While Transense Technologies has previously sold products in the USA, this partnership marks the first time the company has established a formal distribution partner with local stock and service capabilities.



Ryan Maughan, managing director of Transense Technologies, commented: “Partnering with Haltec Corporation is a significant step forward for Transense. Their expertise, established customer relationships and extensive sales network will allow us to deliver our tyre inspection tools to a much broader audience in North America. With Haltec’s excellent reputation, strong industry presence and commitment to innovation, we anticipate this partnership to drive substantial growth for Translogik in the region.”



Brendan Webb, vice president of sales & marketing for Haltec Corporation, added:“Haltec has always been dedicated to providing top-tier tyre management solutions. Adding Translogik’s tyre inspection tools to our product lineup aligns perfectly with our mission to enhance efficiency, safety and accuracy in tyre maintenance. We are excited to introduce these advanced solutions to our customers and further strengthen our commitment to the industry.”



Photo captions:

1.) Translogik tyre inspection tools.

2.) Ryan Maughan MD at Transense Technologies.



Note to editor:



About Transense Technologies

Transense Technologies is a UK-based innovator in sensor systems, specialising in advanced solutions for tyre management and vehicle condition monitoring. Through its Translogik division, the company provides cutting-edge tools and software designed to enhance safety, compliance and operational efficiency in the automotive and fleet industries. For more information, visit: https://www.transense.com.



About Haltec Corporation

For over 55 years, Haltec Corporation has been a global leader in tyre valve manufacturing and management solutions. With state-of-the-art production facilities, dedicated engineering and software development teams, and a reputation for innovation, Haltec continues to set industry standards. The company’s product innovations, including the Full-Flo and Super Large Bore valve designs, have improved tyre inflation efficiency and safety across various sectors. For more information, visit: https://www.haltec.com.



About AME International

Founded in 2007, AME International is a subsidiary of Haltec Corporation and a leading provider of professional tyre service tools, accessories and equipment. With a comprehensive product lineup, AME serves the needs of industry professionals worldwide, offering innovative solutions for tyre changing, inflation and maintenance. For more information, visit: https://ameintl.net/.