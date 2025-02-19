Scottish workers more optimistic about their career than the rest of the UK



Workers across Scotland are more optimistic about their job security in the next six months than the rest of the UK, as a combination of business growth and skills shortages puts the power in the hands of candidates. That’s according to the latest data from international recruitment expert, Robert Half.

According to a new study from the firm – carried out by insight agency Opinium between 4th February and 7th February 2025 – the majority (61%) of workers in Scotland are confident about their job prospects in the next six months. This is above the UK average of 55% and is indicative of the continued impact of skills shortages across Scotland.



And according to the Robert Half’s recent Hiring Intentions survey, 74% of Scottish businesses are concerned about finding talent quickly when they need it and 63% are worried about addressing skills gaps. A further 61% revealed they have concerns around meeting the salary expectations of the workforce.



This latest data follows recent reports from the Royal Bank of Scotland’s Growth Tracker which showed an increase in business performance between December and January, suggesting the optimism in the Scottish workforce will only continue to increase.



Reggie McMahon, Branch Director, Scotland, at Robert Half commented:



“Scotland holds a wealth of opportunity for workers and businesses across professional services in particular. However, employers are clearly feeling the continued pinch on access to highly skilled professionals. This is driving confidence up across the workforce. In fact, when we asked workers across the country why they are so optimistic about their career prospects in the coming months, almost half (44%) cited their skills and performance.



“With employers already concerned about skills gaps and their ability to meet the pay expectations of new hires, businesses are going to have to be more strategic in their approach to recruitment. People will be much harder to convince to switch jobs if the remuneration package doesn’t meet their expectations. Broader benefits packages, commitment to career development and upskilling, as well as an inclusive corporate culture and flexible working will remain fundamental in the attraction of top talent, particularly as signs of recovery in the Scottish economy continue to emerge.”



Ends

Press contact

Steph King

stephanie@bluesky-pr.com

01582 790700

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world’s first and largest specialised talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore talent solutions, research and insights atwww.roberthalf.com/gb/en.