Autoimmune diseases as a group have reached epidemic levels in the UK with a yearly increase of 10%. This is in direct correlation with the rise in incidence of cancer. Especially after the pandemic.

Autoimmune Diseases Explained offers a well-rounded and accessible approach to understanding and managing autoimmune disorders. Asal Shirazi presents a holistic perspective, blending scientific insights with natural and lifestyle-based interventions. All supported with medical and documented references.



One of the book’s strengths is its clarity—Shirazi breaks down complex medical concepts into easy-to-understand explanations, making it suitable for both those newly diagnosed and individuals looking for a deeper understanding of autoimmune conditions. She explores the role of diet, stress management, and environmental factors in autoimmune health, offering readers actionable steps to improve their well-being beyond conventional treatments.



Another highlight is the author’s compassionate tone, likely influenced by her personal experience and advocacy in the field. Rather than overwhelming readers with technical jargon, Shirazi provides a balanced mix of research-backed information and practical strategies, making this book a valuable resource for anyone seeking a more integrative approach to autoimmune health.



The current rate of missed or late diagnosis of patients with chronic autoimmune disease, makes this a must read for training medics aestheticians, sufferers and anyone interested in their health and wellbeing.



Supported by many celebrities, influencers and top physicians from the NHS, this Charity is making leaps and bounds in educating the public and professionals,resulting in better quality of health both physically and mentally. They even address triggers of these conditions. Including ADHD which causes problematic antisocial behaviours by some. By identifying triggers and educating the public and professionals and partnering with anti knife crime activists, the ASA Foundation is helping to identify environmental triggers for individuals affecting their health, wellbeing and behaviour. It's all related. The Founder is seeking to get the Government involved in this incentive which will hugely boost our nations health.