Business education leaders worldwide rally to transform industry at AACSB international conference



Over 1,200 attendees will gather to integrate artificial intelligence and advance societal impact in business education at AACSB International’s 2025 International Conference and Annual Meeting (ICAM).



The conference, taking place in Vienna from 7th-9th April, will draw representatives of business schools in more than 60 countries.



With an agenda covering topics such as the moral mandate of business education, implementing AI in curricula, and the impact of geopolitics, the conference aims to support AACSB-accredited schools to ensure educational offerings continue to be impactful for students, businesses, and society in an era of rapid change.



"As the leading voice in business education, AACSB provides the insights and guidance that help shape the future of the field. ICAM serves as a premier platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and innovation—empowering attendees to drive meaningful progress within their institutions and the business world.", says Lily Bi, President and CEO of AACSB.



The conference will provide new insights on the sector overall, coinciding with the release of AACSB’s State of Business Education Report.



Journalists in attendance will have the opportunity to join a press conference with AACSB President and CEO Lily Bi to discuss the report’s key findings – in addition to other current topics such as AI implementation and international student mobility.



The event will also platform topical debates, including a session on “Evolve or Expire”, where two opposing panels will tackle whether companies will still hire business school graduates in five years.



More details about the agenda are available via this link:



https://www.aacsb.edu/events/2025/04/cn-2025-april-internati...



