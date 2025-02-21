The government's Planning Reform Working Paper has sent ripples of concern through environmentalists, conservationists, and businesses as it proposes to eliminate ecological surveying requirements from the planning process. While intended to streamline development and boost economic growth, the reforms have raised serious questions about potential negative impacts on biodiversity, environmental protection, and the viability of businesses in the ESG sector.



Ecological surveys are crucial for identifying and mitigating the effects of development projects on local wildlife and habitats. By ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and contributing to biodiversity conservation, these surveys prevent unchecked development that can lead to habitat destruction, loss of biodiversity, and long-term environmental degradation.



Threat to businesses



Arbtech, a prominent ecological surveying and environmental consulting firm, is among the businesses facing uncertainty under the proposed reforms. With over 120 employees, Arbtech specialises in ecological surveys, bat surveys, tree surveys, and other environmental assessments to ensure planning applications comply with environmental regulations and mitigate the impact on nature at no cost to the taxpayer.



The removal of ecological surveying requirements not only threatens the environment but could force business closures, potentially leading to increased environmental risks, legal challenges, and reputational damage for developers and businesses involved in infrastructure projects.



The ESG sector has seen significant growth due to increased recognition of sustainability and environmental responsibility by businesses and investors. The proposed planning reforms threaten to undermine investor confidence in the ESG sector, slowing progress towards a more sustainable and resilient economy.



Call to Action



Many have questioned the government’s intention to embed “Strategic Delivery Plans” funded through the Nature Restoration Fund, ignoring localised issues and private solutions under the auspices of the already under-resourced Natural England. This approach has led environment groups to question the evidence base for the government's decisions.



Many in the ESG sector and prominent NGOs have already written to the government urging them to ensure ecological surveying remains an integral part of the planning process. Instead of overlooking the localised impact developments are having on nature, ecological surveys should be left to experts, and their findings should be incorporated to inform wider strategic decisions.



There is further concern that transferring responsibilities for environmental mitigation to state bodies like Natural England will add further delays and is seen by many as an unwelcome expansion of the state despite viable private solutions existing at no cost to the taxpayer.



Additionally, a Nature Restoration Fund (NRF), essentially a flat tax on developers, could drown out new emerging markets such as environmental credit markets.



The NRF can also drive down best practices as developers only need to pay a minimum fee with no incentive to explore or fund best practice solutions.



It was only recently that Natural England staff raised the alarm about low staff resourcing and wages, raising concerns about the organisation's capacity to deliver adequate services. It is feared income from the Nature Recover Fund will be used to service the organisation and fund staff rather than protecting nature.



Robert Oates, CEO of Arbtech, said: "The government is right to streamline the planning process, but their diagnosis that ecological surveys are the reason for lengthy delays is misguided. Rather than scrapping a vital part of the planning process and overlooking the impact of developments on local natural habitats, ecological surveys should be conducted at a much earlier stage to inform decisions. The misdiagnosis and the shift to a state-based solution overlooks the huge potential the private sector has to offer, through accreditation, to speed up the planning process across all aspects of planning, including ecology.



"This misdiagnosis could have unintended consequences, threatening the viability of many businesses"



"There is a win-win approach that I hope the government realises. They are in the early stages of policy development, and I welcome their early engagement. I am sure this issue will be clarified.



Ecological surveys are essential for protecting our natural environment and ensuring sustainable development. Rather than removing these requirements and jeopardising nature and businesses, the government should integrate surveying into the planning process at an earlier stage.



You can imagine my horror when I read a government announcement that effectively cast the future of my business, which I have spent two decades building, into doubt without a word of warning.



I am hopeful we will find a balanced approach that supports economic growth for all, not just developers, while also protecting our natural environment."



Arbtech is a leading provider of ecological surveys, environmental consulting, and arboricultural services in the UK. With over 20 years of experience, Arbtech has a proven track record of supporting planning applications and ensuring compliance with environmental regulations. The company's services include bat surveys, tree surveys, ecological appraisals, and more, helping clients navigate the complexities of the planning process and achieve sustainable development.



The Governments Planning Reform Working Paper: Development and Nature Recovery was issued in December 2024 and last updated 13 February 2025, stating: "The planning application does not need to include surveys of the species concerned, and there is no requirement to carry out mitigation work beyond any applicable standard planning conditions related to the design or construction of the development itself."



