Government Rakes in £53.4 Million in Divorce Fees While Running Costs Stand at Just £6 Million



A shocking revelation from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request obtained by Divorce-Online has exposed how the UK Government is profiting from divorce fees at the expense of people navigating one of the most challenging periods of their lives.



Figures obtained from the Ministry of Justice show that in 2023, HM Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS) collected £53.4 million in divorce application fees—while the cost of running the entire divorce service, including staffing and administration, was just £6 million.



Divorce Fees: A Hidden Tax on the Vulnerable



The UK Government currently charges £593 for a divorce application—a fee that many separating couples are forced to pay just to formally end their marriage. While divorce is an emotionally and financially draining process, this latest data reveals that the Government is charging nearly nine times what it actually costs to process a divorce.



"This is nothing short of a divorce tax," said Mark Keenan, spokesperson for Divorce-Online "At a time when people are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, the Government is exploiting those going through one of the most emotionally challenging times of their lives by charging massively inflated fees for a basic legal process."



Where is the Money Going?



While HMCTS states that some costs related to buildings and estates are shared across different services, it has confirmed that only £6 million can be directly attributed to running the divorce system. This means that over £47 million in fees is unaccounted for, raising serious questions about where this money is being spent.



"If divorcing couples are paying such excessive fees, they should at least be receiving a fast, efficient, and supportive service. Instead, many are left dealing with delays, bureaucracy, and confusion," Mark Keenan added.



A Call for Fairer Divorce Fees



Divorce-Online are now calling for divorce fees to be dramatically reduced in line with the actual cost of providing the service. With modern digital processing in place, there is no justification for charging couples nearly £600 just to submit paperwork.



"This system is meant to serve people, not profit from them. The Government must urgently review these charges and stop using divorce as a cash cow to fund unrelated court services," said Mark Keenan.



