INSEAD new book explores how organizations can stay human-centric in the age of algorithms



As digitalization accelerates, organizations are struggling to maintain their human-centric essence amidst the rising tide of algorithms and automation. The question looms large: Can organizations thrive in this age of algorithms without losing their humanity?



With organizations across the globe facing the dual challenge of digital transformation and human-centricity, the need for a roadmap has never been more urgent.



In his groundbreaking new book, RE-HUMANIZE: How to Build Human-Centric Organizations in the Age of Algorithms, INSEAD Professor of Strategy Phanish Puranam offers a compelling guide to designing organizations that harmonize digital efficiency with human-centric values, ensuring that both productivity and meaningful work coexist.



Drawing on extensive research and real-world examples, Puranam provides actionable frameworks to help business leaders, policymakers, and academics navigate the evolving landscape of digital work.



The book explores pressing topics such as:



The paradox of digitalization: how it can both enhance and erode human-centricity.



Strategies for a digital division of labor that respects human dignity.



The potential for digital tools to democratize organization design.



Digital algorithms could reinforce or dismantle hierarchies: what do we want?



Practical frameworks for integrating algorithms into organizational life without compromising on humanity.



“Organizations are more than just systems for achieving goals—they are communities where people find meaning, connection, and purpose,” says Puranam. “In the rush toward digital efficiency, companies that fail to preserve these human elements risk disengagement, high turnover, and ultimately, poor performance.”



Through Puranam’s expert lens, readers will discover how thoughtful design can prevent the dehumanization of the workplace, and instead, unlock a future where digital tools serve to amplify human potential, rather than replace it.



RE-HUMANIZE is not just a guide for navigating digital transformation but a manifesto for preserving what makes organizations truly human in an increasingly algorithm-driven world.



About the Author



Phanish Puranam is the Roland Berger Chaired Professor of Strategy & Organization Design at INSEAD and the Academic Director of the INSEAD-Wharton Alliance. A globally recognized expert on corporate strategy and organization design, Puranam has published extensively in leading academic journals and has received multiple international research awards. His current work focuses on how organizations are being shaped by algorithmic technologies.



About INSEAD, The Business School for the World



As one of the world’s leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity.



With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions. Our 165 renowned Faculty members from 41 countries inspire more than 1,300 degree participants annually in our Master in Management, MBA, Global Executive MBA, Specialised Master’s degrees (Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change) and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 11,000 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year.



INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programmes. We provide business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere. Our core values drive academic excellence and serve the global community as The Business School for the World. More information about INSEAD can be found at www.insead.edu.



