It's not even Easter yet but more UK families than ever are getting their festive finances in check, according to Park Christmas Savings.

It comes as Park, the UK’s favourite festive budgeting club, has recorded a 22 per cent increase in new customer sign-ups compared to a year ago.

That amounts to over 20,000 new customers who are spreading the cost of Christmas 2025 by making flexible, affordable weekly or monthly payments with Park.

They join over 250,000 loyal Park customers who benefit from the club’s easy sign-up process, discounts, savings hacks, friendship, offers and hugely popular regular giveaways and competitions with top retailers, including Argos, Sainsbury’s, Primark and JD Sport.

The spike in new customers comes as findings from Park's annual survey reveals UK families are feeling the pinch financially due to rising household costs, with over 9 in 10 stating they are actively trying to avoid the risk of bank credit card debt this Christmas by setting a festive budget in advance.

One in three expect to spend at least GBP750 this coming Christmas and one in five customers has already started their Christmas shopping by purchasing items in the January sales.

Most of Park's savvy saving customer base is female (92%) with the key responsibility of the annual festive food and gift shop for their household.

Park’s key sign-up season is from Boxing Day to March. This year the festive savings experts ran a TV advertising campaign across both Sky and during selected slots on ITV; showing their ad during the popular Masked Singer TV series.

The brand also strongly promoted it’s Refer a Friend Free £10 promotional offer across all its social media channels and focused on collaborating with family and mummy micro-influencers.

Katherine Scott, director of marketing at Park Christmas Savings said: “The cost-of-living crisis has hit millions of families in the UK and many are actively looking at ways to avoid getting into debt this Christmas.

"With Park, they can put an affordable amount away each week or month that they won’t dip into, and can then enjoy shopping worry-free once their gift cards arrive in November.

She adds: “Over 3 million UK families have confidently spread the cost of Christmas with Park since 1967. It's wonderful to see our customer base grow and it's thanks to the trust we have built. All money saved is held in an independent trust and that is incredibly reassuring for new and old customers.”



The boost in sign-ups for Park comes after parent company PayPoint Plc last month announced a positive forecast across all business, with net revenue for the group up by 1.9% to £53.0m (Q3 FY24: £52.0m)



Find out more about Park Christmas Savings here: https://www.getpark.co.uk/budgeting/easysignup



ENDS



NOTES TO EDITORS

For more information, images or interviews, please contact Collette Walsh at CW Media UK – info@collettewalshmedia.com

Tel. 07890397153



GUIDE TO PARK CHRISTMAS SAVINGS FOR MEDIA:

What is Park Christmas Savings?

Park was founded in 1967 and is the UK’s largest and most trusted festive savings scheme where customers spread the cost of Christmas by popping an affordable amount aside each month into a Park ‘savings 'pot’. By the end of the year they’ve paid for Christmas or at least a good chunk of it – stress free.

Customers get their money back in their choice of gift vouchers or gift cards to spend at hundreds of top stores and online – from Argos, Primark, Sainsburys to M&S. They can even book a family day trip to the likes of Alton Towers or Thorpe Park, or a holiday.

Peace of mind – ALL money is safe

Park is regulated and a member of the Christmas Prepayment Association (CPA) with a strict code of conduct. Over 3 million UK families have confidently saved with them to spread the cost of Christmas.

Park is owned by the PayPoint Group Plc. All customers’ money is 100 per cent safe with all savings held in an independent trust - offering added security and absolutely no chance of ever losing a penny saved.

How Park works short video: https://youtu.be/KUhKvR1ZgXk?si=tHIuY_TnwxPmwjyK





About Park Christmas Savings

Park Christmas Savings – part of the PayPoint Group PLC – is the UK’s biggest Christmas savings club, helping over 350,000 families manage the cost of Christmas since 1967. With its early bird approach to saving, Park Christmas Savings helps customers make their Christmas more affordable by offering a huge range of gift cards and vouchers from some of the biggest high street names.